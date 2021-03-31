Summer essentials you need in your wardrobe

While we all love trends, no wardrobe is complete without the essentials. They're the items that you turn to in order to create almost every outfit. From the simple white t-shirt to the classic maxi dress, they are the pieces that every summer closet requires. So, if you want to up your style game this sunny season, you need to know what they are. With an abundance of trends emerging from both the runways and your ever-shifting social media grid, we have created a list to guide you through all the must-have summer staples so that you can have your most chic season ever.

White T-shirt



The white T-shirt may not be the most exciting piece of clothing, but it is one of the most versatile. The simple summer style can partner with nearly everything and look great. So, whether you're rocking black pants, a patterned skirt, maxi dress or jeans, you can never go wrong with this staple piece.

Ankle strap heels



Ankle-strap heels are classic summer footwear for a reason. From heeled sandals to two-strap heels, these shoe styles offer a great way to dress up for summer celebrations without having to wear uncomfortable pumps. Grab a pair of neutral wedges for the day and check out block heel sandals for a night out with friends.

White shirt



A white button-up shirt is another versatile summer essential. It can be worn with jeans, shorts, skirts, and under dresses. As well as adding a touch of polish to casual outfits, the style is also perfect for enhancing the appearance of your glowing summer tan.

Cami



On those super hot days, camis are an essential wardrobe piece worth putting on. Loose and fitted camisoles can look trendy with jeans or skirts and can be paired with heels or sneakers. Not only can you grab a cami top in all your favorite colors, but they are easy to layer under white shirts or denim jackets when the weather starts to cool down at night. Showcase your summer style with colorful hues and tones.

Carryall tote



A carryall tote is a comfortable and easy way to bring your gear for the pool, beach, or wherever else your summer day may take you. These bags come in several different shapes and sizes so find your favorite and stock up on sunscreen.

Sunglasses



Sunglasses are the ultimate summer accessory, adding just the right final touch to your look. From sleek and affordable to designer and upscale, the most popular sunglasses brands make quality shades that protect your eyes with class. Check out different shapes and styles to find the best sunglasses for your look and invest in a high-quality pair that offers protection from the summer sun.

Denim shorts



If you've been working out and want to show off your legs, denim shorts are the ideal choice. Great for staying fresh on those hot summer days, these shorts can be worn in many different ways. You can dress them up with a loose-fit blouse and heeled sandals or choose a button-up shirt with booties. Keep it casual with a white tee and sneakers or crop top and sandals.

Maxi dress



The maxi dress is the ultimate combination of comfort and style. It's traditionally long and flowy, which allows for a cool, comfortable look that can be worn at work, school, or family events. Find them in floral, patterns, and solids and match them with your shoes.