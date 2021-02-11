Telangana's Manasa Varanasi bags Miss India World 2020 title

New Delhi: Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, has bagged the VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020 title. Haryana's Manika Sheokand was declared VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020 while Uttar Pradesh's Manya Singh crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner Up.

In a nationwide virtual hunt, a total of 31 finalists were shortlisted for finale that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The jury panel comprised actors Neha Dhupia, Chitrangada Singh, Pulkit Samrat and renowned designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Miss World 2019 – 2nd Runner-up and Miss World Asia 2019; Suman Rao crowned her successor Manasa Varanasi who will represent India at the Miss World pageant that is scheduled to take place later this year.

Neha Dhupia said: "Each year as the journey of Femina Miss India begins, it brings back all the memories of the priceless experiences I've had with this pageant. It's almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance. Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however I'm confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout."