Tricks to turn your ordinary clothes into stylish ones

The last two weeks have been the same as last year leading to night curfews and lockdowns across various cities and states. It's the same time of the year where everyone is struggle again with work



from home. But this time we have got some cool yet stylish tips and tricks to convert you daily clothes into a stylish one.

T-shirt to a crop top

Take any t-shirt a little loose will be the perfect fit for this trick. Take an elastic band and gather your t-shirt in the front in a shape of a pony tail and tie it with the elastic band. Then insert it inwards from tuck it inside the loop that is created and you are done.

Pleated skirt to a dress



Take your pleated skirt and wear it like a tubeless dress above your breast. Take a belt that complements the skirt and tie it across your waist, this will help your skirt stay stuck. Wear a nice shrug or blazer to give it a perfect look.

Turn your scarf to a shrug



Take any old shrug or dupatta that you love to wear frequently. Hold the two ends and tie it together. Then tie that knot with the center point of the dupatta or shrug. You will find two armholes on the ends becoming the two armholes like a shrug and you are done.

Shirt to a stylish top



Take your favorite shirt and tie the first button with the loop. Now take the second button and tie it in the first loop. Now go on like this, tie the third button with the second loop and fourth with the third loop. Once you are done you will see that one side of the shirt is little longer than the other. You can either tuck that end inside your pants or even leave it like this, whatever suits you.

Shirt to a strap top



Wrap your shirt above your bust and tie all the buttons of the shirt they way it's done. Take the sleeves from back to front and pin it with a safety pin. Repeat the same on the other side as well, and you are done.

White T-shirt to a printed t-shirt



Spread a white t-shirt on the floor and place a fork in the center of the t-shirt. Start twisting the fork forming a circular pattern of the shirt. Tie 3 elastic bands across the t-shirt dividing it into 6 halves. Put tie and dye colors of your choice across the disc shaped t-shirt. Let the cloth absorb the colors and dry. You will get a colorful print t-shirt.

All these amazing tips will help you give your wardrobe a modern and stylish touch and that too while staying home. So try these amazing hacks and get going.