UNIQLO India launches largest store

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, has announced the launch of its official online store. The largest UNIQLO store, available through a brand new website and mobile application, makes LifeWear more accessible to customers nationwide and provide a faster and convenient shopping experience.

"We are excited to expand ourbusiness online and offer customers a unique UNIQLO shopping experience through the E-commerce platform, which compliments the offerings of our physical stores. Our aim is to make high-quality, comfortable, and functional apparel easily accessible from the comfort of your home, especially, during these challenging times" said Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, UNIQLO India. In October, 2020, UNIQLO India launched a strategic initiative 'Shop From Home' in response to customer needs during the COVID-19 surge.

This transitional service was a build up to full- fledged E-commerce operations. The new online store offers nationwide delivery of a complete lineup of LifeWear items for men, women, kids and babies. Customers can avail of over 12,000 items as well as size options ranging from XS to 3XL for select products, reinforcing the brand's philiosphy of providing apparel that is made for all.

Through the new online store, customers now have the option to either receive their purchases through home delivery or avail the feature of 'Click and Collect' at a UNIQLO store of their choice with no minimum purchase amount.