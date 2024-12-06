Warangal beauty Eesha Rebba channels retro glam

Warangal beauty Eesha Rebba, known for her charming presence since her debut in the 2012 film Life is Beautiful, continues to capture attention with her remarkable style and versatility.

Despite the challenges of securing a blockbuster hit, Eesha effortlessly balances her film roles, OTT projects, and glamorous appearances. At the recent Hyderabad Times Fashion Week, the actress turned heads as she walked the ramp for designer Pallavi Jaipur. Dressed in a dazzling red sequined bralette paired with a sleek black skirt, Eesha embraced retro vibes, calling it her “80s disco dream.”

She accessorized the look with pearl bangles, a bold necklace, statement earrings, and a high bun, exuding a captivating blend of edgy sophistication and mass appeal that left fashion enthusiasts in awe. On the professional front, Eesha was last seen in Mama Mascheendra, where she portrayed the quirky character of ‘Viral Visalakshi.’ Although the film didn’t perform well at the box office, Eesha’s undeniable versatility and style continue to keep her in the spotlight, with fans eagerly awaiting her next big project.