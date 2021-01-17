Wardrobe items for women at 50+

Our bodies, appearances and ways of life have changed throughout the long term. Be that as it may, our design decisions haven't generally kept up.

We simply need a couple of rules to extraordinary style and replies to inquiries concerning how to get it.

Here is the list for women who want to fight the frump and look smart, energetic, youthful and appropriate. You can wear these basics to work, out to dinner and anywhere else:

Dark denim, mid-rise, boot-cut jeans

The boot-cut trim leaves space for booties (a footwear choice for pretty much every event).

Dark denim, mid-rise, straight-leg jeans

Avoid the tight thin pants (unflattering on the vast majority of us), and get these in dark blue, with no blurring or whiskering. Pair with level artful dance shoes, slippers, loafers or little cat heels, and wrap them into tall boots up cooler climate.

White jeans (boot-cut or straight-leg)

In hotter climate, wear with wedge shoes and tunic tops or a fresh naval force coat and white tank. At the point when it gets cooler, pair with earthy colored or dark boots and a sweater or coat, and a lovely scarf.

Great-fitting pants

Search for a lightweight fleece mix (fleece/Lycra is ideal) in dark, charcoal or naval force. The cut of the jeans is crucial and the length should be careful. Take your shoes to the store (and to the tailor, if important) to get an ideal fit.

Black fitted jacket

Short and cozy (not tight) coats that hit at the hips are an incredible look. Dark is generally adaptable, however think about navy and cream, as well. Wear it with pants, skirts, dresses, pants — everything.

Black pencil skirt

Adaptable, in vogue and shockingly complimenting, regardless of what your size. Wear it to the knee (or somewhat more limited whenever worn with black tights), and ensure it has a little stretch and some hanging yet isn't tight. Pair with black tights and booties, or patent-leather pumps for night. Try not to wear a level shoe, yet a mid-heel or high-heel siphon, wedge shoe or boots.

Cardigans

These are a year-round fashion accessory and the best way to cover up arms that are less than toned. Search for long and three-quarter-length sleeves that hit you at or above the hip. Longer cardigans are extraordinary with straight-leg pants or jeans, however not with skirts.

Tank tops

Buy these staples in bulk, once you find the ones you like best. Get them in white, black and cream to wear under the cardigans, jackets, blouses and sweaters. I wear them under almost everything for a smoother look.

Dresses

Dresses make everyone feel pretty and sexy, and there are three styles that flatter women over 50 best, no matter our size or shape:

• Wrap dresses, particularly those with long or three-quarter-length sleeves — hitch the belt as an afterthought, never in front, and don't tie it in a bow!

• Sleeveless sheath dresses worn with cozy fitting cardigans or coats, which are ideal for practically any event

• "Fit and flare" dresses that are fitted on top and flare out marginally beginning at the abdomen, making a coquettish, swingy look.

Cropped black leather jacket

No, a black leather jacket is not too young for those over 50. Wear it with everything you own: jeans (very cool with white jeans), skirts and dresses. This staple is more expensive than the others, so shop around for one that fits right (cropped at the waist is best) and is classic-looking, so you can wear it forever.