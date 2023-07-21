Who wore what at Manish Malhotra's couture show

Star designer Manish Malhotra showed his 2023/24 bridal couture collection at the Jio World Convention Center on Thursday night and more than half of the film industry came out to cheer him on.

Rocky-Rani on the stage

The 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Pream Kahani' duo, Raveer Singh and Alia Bhatt become the high-point of the beautiful show. Here's a look at who what to the show.

Kajol

Kajol stunned in Manish Malhotra dual-toned shimmery saree.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika rocked the show in a white saree with faux feather detailing which she paired up with a halter neck mirror-work blouse.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer ruled the ramp in gathered kurta and churidar which he paired with a heavily embroidered sherwani and a stole.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul looked lovely in a checkered lehenga.

Alia Bhatt

Alia proved to the perfect showstopper as she walked with great poise in a silver lehenga.

Shriya Saran

Shriya looked smashing in a multi-hues thigh-high slit dress.

Huma Qureshi

Huma looked regaling a thigh-high slit metallic dress with a matching cape.

Diana Penty

Diana sizzeled in a black sharara set with black pearl detailing.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt gave out boss lady vibes in a short skirt with black corset top and a matching jacket.

Nora Fatehi

Nora sizzled as usual, this time in a shimmery saree.

Anshula Kapoor

Anshula looked beautiful in a multi-hued saree.

Babil

Babil looked dapper in an all-black suit.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali made a classic case for power dressing in a power dressing in a power suit.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi wore a fishtail skirt with a matching crop-top.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun sported white trousers with a black bandhgala.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi stunned in a black sheer dress.