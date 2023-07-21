Live
Who wore what at Manish Malhotra's couture show
Star designer Manish Malhotra showed his 2023/24 bridal couture collection at the Jio World Convention Center on Thursday night and more than half of the film industry came out to cheer him on.
Rocky-Rani on the stage
The 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Pream Kahani' duo, Raveer Singh and Alia Bhatt become the high-point of the beautiful show. Here's a look at who what to the show.
Kajol
Kajol stunned in Manish Malhotra dual-toned shimmery saree.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika rocked the show in a white saree with faux feather detailing which she paired up with a halter neck mirror-work blouse.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer ruled the ramp in gathered kurta and churidar which he paired with a heavily embroidered sherwani and a stole.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul looked lovely in a checkered lehenga.
Alia Bhatt
Alia proved to the perfect showstopper as she walked with great poise in a silver lehenga.
Shriya Saran
Shriya looked smashing in a multi-hues thigh-high slit dress.
Huma Qureshi
Huma looked regaling a thigh-high slit metallic dress with a matching cape.
Diana Penty
Diana sizzeled in a black sharara set with black pearl detailing.
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt gave out boss lady vibes in a short skirt with black corset top and a matching jacket.
Nora Fatehi
Nora sizzled as usual, this time in a shimmery saree.
Anshula Kapoor
Anshula looked beautiful in a multi-hued saree.
Babil
Babil looked dapper in an all-black suit.
Sonali Bendre
Sonali made a classic case for power dressing in a power dressing in a power suit.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi wore a fishtail skirt with a matching crop-top.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun sported white trousers with a black bandhgala.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi stunned in a black sheer dress.