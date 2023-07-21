  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style > Fashion

Who wore what at Manish Malhotra's couture show

Who wore what at Manish Malhotras couture show
x

Who wore what at Manish Malhotra's couture show

Highlights

Star designer Manish Malhotra showed his 2023/24 bridal couture collection at the Jio World Convention Center on Thursday night and more than half of the film industry came out to cheer him on.

Star designer Manish Malhotra showed his 2023/24 bridal couture collection at the Jio World Convention Center on Thursday night and more than half of the film industry came out to cheer him on.

Rocky-Rani on the stage

The 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Pream Kahani' duo, Raveer Singh and Alia Bhatt become the high-point of the beautiful show. Here's a look at who what to the show.

Kajol

Kajol stunned in Manish Malhotra dual-toned shimmery saree.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika rocked the show in a white saree with faux feather detailing which she paired up with a halter neck mirror-work blouse.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer ruled the ramp in gathered kurta and churidar which he paired with a heavily embroidered sherwani and a stole.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul looked lovely in a checkered lehenga.

Alia Bhatt

Alia proved to the perfect showstopper as she walked with great poise in a silver lehenga.

Shriya Saran

Shriya looked smashing in a multi-hues thigh-high slit dress.

Huma Qureshi

Huma looked regaling a thigh-high slit metallic dress with a matching cape.

Diana Penty

Diana sizzeled in a black sharara set with black pearl detailing.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt gave out boss lady vibes in a short skirt with black corset top and a matching jacket.

Nora Fatehi

Nora sizzled as usual, this time in a shimmery saree.

Anshula Kapoor

Anshula looked beautiful in a multi-hued saree.

Babil

Babil looked dapper in an all-black suit.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali made a classic case for power dressing in a power dressing in a power suit.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi wore a fishtail skirt with a matching crop-top.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun sported white trousers with a black bandhgala.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi stunned in a black sheer dress.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad