Fasting This Navratri? Here AreScience-Backed Benefits

As Navratri approaches, excitement builds across the country for one of the most significant festivals of the year. This nine-day celebration, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga's nine forms, is a time for devotion, rituals, and fasting. The nine forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during Navratri include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. For many devotees, fasting is a key part of the celebration, symbolising devotion and seeking the blessings of the goddess.

From a health perspective, fasting during Navratri offers several benefits. According to Akshata Chavan, a clinical dietitian at Wockhardt Hospitals, fasting not only holds spiritual significance but also has several physical and mental health benefits. Let’s explore three scientific reasons why fasting during Navratri can be good for you.

1. Supports Detoxification and Weight Management



Fasting gives the body a chance to reset and rejuvenate. By abstaining from food, the body is able to shift its energy focus from digestion to using stored fat for energy. This process can enhance fat metabolism, aiding in weight management. Detoxification is another benefit of fasting, as it allows the body to eliminate toxins and promote overall wellness.

2. Improves Digestion



Fasting allows the digestive system to rest, which can reduce bloating and improve gut health. The break from constant digestion gives the digestive tract time to repair and rejuvenate. This can lead to better nutrient absorption once normal eating is resumed, supporting improved digestive function in the long run.

3. Enhances Mental Clarity



Fasting can help stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation, which in turn may improve mental clarity and focus. Some studies suggest that intermittent fasting can lower the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. By reducing inflammatory markers, fasting can also promote brain health and improve cognitive performance.

While fasting during Navratri is often a spiritual practice, it also offers several physical health benefits. As always, it's essential to fast in a safe and mindful way—staying hydrated and not overeating when breaking the fast. By doing so, you can enjoy both the spiritual and health advantages of this ancient practice.