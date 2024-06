Find Eid Prayer Timings at Eidgahs and Mosques in Hyderabad

Eid ul-Adha, commonly referred to as Bakrid, is being celebrated in Hyderabad today, June 17, coinciding with the national observance. In Hyderabad, the faithful will gather for congregational Eid prayers at various eidgahs and mosques throughout the city. Below are the scheduled timings for these prayers at different locations.

Eidgah timings

Eidgah Mir Alam – 9.30 am

Eidgah Qutb Shahi tombs – 8.45 am

Eidgah Madannapet – 9 am

Eidgah Bilali Hockey Ground – 8 am

Eidgah Ujaleshah Sayeedabad – 7 am

Eidgah Rajendranagar – 8.30 am

Eidgah Chilkalguda – 8 am

Eidgah Sanathnagar – 9 am

Eidgah Ambershah Baba Amberpet – 9.30 am

Eidgah Guttala Begumpet – 9.30 am

Eidgah Dargah Hakeemshah Baba – 8.45 am

Eidgah Panchkaman Langar Houz – 9.30 am

Eidgah Pahadishareef – 9 am

Eidgah Lalaguda – 7 am

Eidgah Suraram mandal Quthbullapur – 7.30 am

Mosque timings

Shahi Masjid Bagh e Aam – 9 am

Azizia Masjid – 6.15 am

Ek Minar Masjid Nampally – 7 am

Jama Masjid Mallepally – 8 am

Haj House Nampally – 7 am

Masjid e Quba Nanalnagar – 7 am

Masjid e Chowk – 9 am

Jama Masjid Afzalgunj – 9 am

Masjid e Baqi, Banjara Hills – 6.10 am

Masjid Khaja Gulshan – 8 am

Masjid Hakim Mir Wazir Ali – 6:30 am