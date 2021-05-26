Five New Bikes Expected to be Launched in the Month of June 2021

Hero Xtreme 200R

The above bike is expected to be launch on 2nd June 2021, and its ex-showroom, price Chennai is around Rs.93, 400. With regards to the spec front, the 200 R would receive all-new, 199 6cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which has been developed in-house at the Hero's plant, in Jaipur. It offers 18.4 PS of power at 8000 rpm and nearing to 17.1Nm of torque at 6500 rpm. And it is mated to five speed gear box. In terms of design, the Hero Xtreme 200R looks very similar to its younger sibling, the Xtreme sports; sharper and sportier as well.

Yamaha NMax 155 STD

This bike's, estimated price is around Rs.1.30 lakh, presently, on road price of NMax is not available. The expected launch date is 3rd June 2021. This one is mid variant, in the NMax 155 lineup. The Yamaha NMax STD is available in three colors, they include Midnight Black, Blue and Gun Metallic Grey. The max power is 15 PS @8000 rpm and max torque is 14.4 NM @6000 rpm.

Honda CBR500R

The expected launch date for this bike is 7th June, 2021 and it would be priced nearing to Rs.4.99 lakh(Ex-showroom Price), Chennai. In India, very soon, CBR500 would be introduced; this Supersport has got its last design update in the year 2016 with a few minor tweaks as well as an aggressive new LED headlight. It also has features such as LED taillight and turn indicators. When it comes to its full-LED headlight, it reads out information similar to two tripmeters, time, gear position, odometer and shift-up indicator. It has also got hazards lights for safety. The powering of the CBR500R is a Euro 5-complaint 471cc, parallel-twin engine, which is liquid –cooled, which belts out about 47.5PS at 8600 rpm and 43Nm at 6500 rpm. It consists six-speed transmission, which are paired along with a slip and assist clutch. We are expecting to see minimum two paint schemes on offer, they include black and red.

Honda CB500F

This bike's expected launch date is around 9th June 2021 and its expected price is around Rs.4.79 lakh, ex-showroom price, Chennai. This bike's design looks very aggressive having a mean-looking LED headlight. The tapered handlebars offer both, feel and leverage while the slightly rear-set footpegs as well as split seat offer a comfortable riding posture. Other notable features include LCD instrument console, which provides a shift up as well as gear position indicators apart from the regular trove of information. For Performance, the CB500F uses a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, which makes around 47.5PS at 8,500 rpm, with 43Nm of torque being delivered at 7,000 rpm; its six speed transmission is equipped with a slipper clutch.

2021 KTM RC 390

This bike expected launch date is 14th June 2021 or early July and its expected price is around Rs.2.70 lakh, even unofficial booking for this bike has began at select dealerships. The updated bike would get all-new design with restyled fairing and LED headlight. More number of features is expected to added, with the new RC, finally receiving a TFT display. It has got 373cc engine and power is 43.5bhp.

