Five scrumptious Iron rich snacks to eliminate Anaemia

Development is an ongoing process that requires proper resources and care, especially in terms of health. The saying “If you keep good food in your fridge, you will eat good food” holds true when it comes to maintaining good health. However, recent findings from the National Family Health Survey 5 (2019-2021) highlight a concerning issue in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States: a high percentage of anaemia cases among women and children. Anaemia, like other ailments, requires increased attention and awareness among the population.

Anaemia is characterised by a lower-than-normal count of red blood cells or haemoglobin concentration. Its occurrence is often linked to deficiencies in iron, vitamin B12, and A. Understanding why women and children are more susceptible to this condition is crucial. Insufficient intake of iron-rich foods contribute to anaemia in children, who are also at risk due to premature births, excessive consumption of cow’s milk, kidney or liver illness, and a family history of sickle cell anaemia. For adolescent girls and women, factors such as blood loss during menstruation, pregnancy, and child birth are key contributors to anaemia.

For reducing the anaemic rates, The Hans India brings forward recipes of home made iron rich snacks.

1) Spinach Kebab





Ingredients



1 cup chopped and blanched spinach

1/4 cup hung curd

1 tsp whole cumin

1 tsp ajwain (carom seeds)

A pinch of asafoetida

Salt

Olive oil

For stuffing:

2 Tbsp roasted cashew nuts

1/2 tsp roasted pomegranate powder

2 tsp fresh coriander

A pinch of roasted cumin powder

Method

● First, you need to saute whole cumin and ajwain in heated oil.

● Add spinach and asafoetida powder.

● Continue stir-frying for a few minutes and then turn off the heat.

● For the filling, mix roasted cashew nuts with fresh coriander, roasted cumin powder and pomegranate powder.

● In a separate bowl, mix the cooked spinach with the hung curd and add salt to taste.

● Divide this mixture into small portions.

● Gently spoon the cashew filling inside and roll in the shape of a kebab.

● Shallow fry the kebabs and serve with fresh chutney or sauce.

2) Soya Chaap Roll





Ingredients



1 Soya stick

Oil to fry

1 tsp Red chilli powder

1/2 tbsp Pepper

1 tsp Chaat masala

1 tsp Coriander Powder

1/2 cup Dahi

1/2 cup Wheat

1/2 cup Maida

Method

● First cut a stick of soya chaap into small pieces and fry.

● Add them to a bowl and marinate them with curd and masalas.

● While it marinates, knead maida and flour to form a dough and make parathas/ rotis.

● After marination, fry the soya pieces in a pan until they are completely cooked.

● Put them inside the roti and top with green chutney, spicy red chutney, onions and chaat masala.

● Cover this in a shape of roll and enjoy it.

3) Iron Bites





Ingredients



Molasses - 2 Tbsp.

dates (pitted) - 6 whole

apricots (dried) - 3/4 cup

dark chocolate (bar or chips) - 1/4 cup

flax seeds - 1/4 cup

pumpkin seeds - 1/4 cup

cashews (raw) - 1/4 cup

almonds (raw) - 1/4 cup

oats (rolled) - 3/4 cup (+1/4 cup for garnish)

coconut (flaked unsweetened) - 1/4 cup (+1/4 cup for garnish)

Method

BLEND

● Add molasses, dates and apricots to blender and ramp from variable speed from 1-10.

● Use the tamper to push ingredients into the blades from the corners.

● Blend on high for 1-2 minutes.

● Add the rest of the ingredients.

● Pulse on medium 15-20 times to combine ingredients.

ROLL

● Mix oats and coconut on a small plate.

● Roll golfball sized pieces of the mixture.

● Roll in the oats and coconut

● Enjoy immediately or cover and eat within the week (freeze for up to one month).

4) Anjeer Basundi







Ingredients



4 cups low fat milk

1½ cup finely chopped fresh figs

½ tbsp lemon juice

1tbsp cornflour and low fat milk (dissolved)

¼ cup low fat khova

1 tbsp sugar

4 fig (anjeer) slices for garnish

Method

● Refrigerate fig pieces to chill

● Pour the milk into broad non stick pan and bring to a boil. Simmer over a medium flame stirring continuously.

● Add the lemon juice drop by drop to the milk stirring continuously. Milk would get curdled to tiny parts which are required for the grainy texture of Basundi. Do not add lemon juice all at once.

● Add cornflour mixture, khova, and sugar. Mix well and simmer for another 1-2 minutes.

● Cool and refrigerate for atleast an hour

● Add chilled pieces of fig to the cooled thickened milk and mix well.

● Finally, garnish it with chilled fig slices and serve.

5) Ragi chocolate cake





Ingredients



125 grams (1 cup) ragi (finger millet) flour

2 tablespoons dark unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably Dutch processed

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

a pinch of salt if you are using unsalted butter

100 grams (3/4 cup) unsalted or salted butter plus extra to grease the loaf pan

100 grams (approx 3/4 cup) soft light brown sugar

3 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup yogurt

1/8 cup approx 12 small squares of dark chocolate (at least 50-65% cocoa)

Method

● In a bowl sift the ragi flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt

● In another bowl beat the sugar and butter till pale and fluffy. Add in 1 egg at a time and beat.

● Add the yogurt and mix till incorporated

● Sift in the flour in parts and gently mix using a spatula.

● Add the milk alternatively till everything is mixed together

● Pour in the melted chocolate and mix well

● Preheat oven at 175 degrees Grease and dust an 8"x4" or 9"x5" loaf pan (or line it with baking parchmenand pour the prepared batter into it)

● Bake for 38-40 minutes or until the skewer inserted comes out clean and the cake begins to leave the edges.

● Remove and cool on a wire rack till cooled completely. The cake may not come out easily so resist the urge to force it out. Instead gently run a knife along the edges, invert and tap lightly all along the base of the pan till the cake loosens up and comes out

● The cake must be cooled almost to room temp before slicing or it will crumb due to the absence of gluten.