Flipkart vs. Amazon Sale 2024: Which Sale Offers the Best Discounts?

The commencement of the festive season brings along the celebratory spirit and fervour which takes over the people, persuading them to engage in a shopping spree like never before. This time acts as the golden period for brands to encourage consumers to make a purchase through their irresistible offers and discounts.

Two prominent e-commerce giants that have become a staple in every Indian household have gathered quite the reputation for kickstarting the festive season with a bang. Amazon and Flipkart introduce their largest sales every year, engendering excitement among the people to make the best of the discounts. From laptops and smartphones to home accessories and apparel, these too-good-to-miss deals appeal people in a way that makes it tough for them to pass.

2024's Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days were quite a hit. These largest sales of the year proffered some of the greatest deals across various product categories, eliciting interest and attention across various age groups.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival commenced on September 27, with early access for prime members on September 26. Unveiling huge discounts across various product categories, the sale was certainly a success. As per Amazon, this year's sale witnessed a record-breaking 11 crore customer visits in the first 48 hours.

Talking about gadgets, premium smartphones recorded a 30% growth, with Apple and OnePlus taking the lead. Tablets, speakers, headphones and cameras registered an incessant rise in demand. In addition, smart TV sales also recorded a spike with Xiaomi, Sony and LG leading the charge.

Gaming laptops were a blockbuster and saw a 19X demand spike. Apart from that, home appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines were also amongst the products that witnessed heavy sales during the festival.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024

The 2024 Flipkart Big Billion Days started on September 26 for Flipkart Plus members and one day later for regular members. With discounts and offers spanning various categories, this Flipkart sale was an absolute hit.

According to the company, the Big Billion Days festive season sale set a new benchmark with 1.4 billion customer visits during October 8-15. Mobile phones, appliances, lifestyle, beauty, general merchandise, electronics, and home were amongst the top categories on Flipkart during the first 48 hours of the festive sale, the e-commerce giant added.

Amidst the most high-end offers were the remarkable price drops on smartphones. Popular brands, such as Nothing, Realme, Mi, Infinix were featured at highly discounted rates. In addition, other electronics and accessories also witnessed discounts ranging from 50% to 80%.

Apart from that, additional bank offers, exchange deals, no-cost EMI options and cashback also made the sale a major win.

Big Billion vs Great Indian Festival

There is no denying the fact that both Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days are a storehouse of exclusive discounts and offers. When it comes to making a choice between the two, it is ideal to consider your specific product needs. Checking and comparing on both platforms will allow you to ascertain which one better aligns with your requirements and offers more compelling value.