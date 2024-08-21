In monsoon, Chilean prunes can play a useful role in strengthening immunity due to their high content of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Prunes are mainly rich in vitamin C, which supports the immune system by promoting the production of white blood cells and enhancing their function. Moreover, prunes comprise vitamin A, vitamin E, and various B vitamins, all of which contribute to overall immune health. One should try to Include Chilean prunes in their diet during monsoon can thus help brace the body's defences against seasonal infections like Dengue and Malaria

Chilean Prunes and Vegetable Soup

Ingredients

For the syrup

● 1 l of water

● 120 g of sugar

● 1 peel of a red apple

● 1 lemon

● 1 orange sliced

● 1 star anise

● 1 clove

● 1 dried Chilean prune

● 1 piece of cinnamon (5 cm)

● 1 dried fig

● 1 dried apricot

● 10 mint leaves

For cooked fruits and vegetables

● 100 g of chopped carrots

● 100 g of chopped celery

● 100 g of chopped fennel

● 100 g of chopped apples

● 100 g of chopped pears

● 100 g of chopped pineapple

For fresh fruits

● 100 g of chopped orange

● 100 g of chopped banana

● 100 g of chopped kiwi without seeds

● 100 g of cherries cut in half

● 100 g of chopped apricots

● 100 g of chopped peach

● 100 g of raisin

● 100 g of blueberries

● 100 g of small strawberries

· Preparation

1. Prepare a syrup boiling 2 liters of sugary water with all spices, orange peel, lemon peel and red apple skin. Keep it in infusion like tea for about 10 minutes

2. Filter the syrup.

3. Chop the vegetables as if it were a normal soup and let them boil in the syrup in different saucepans according to the different cooking times of the vegetables.

4. Repeat the same procedure for fruits (except red fruits) paying attention not to overcook and keep them crisp.

5. Mix all ingredients and put them on a deep plate.

6. Garnish with red fruits, spices, flowers, and olives flavored with vanilla and garnish with white chocolate in flakes.

Chia Balls and Chilean Prunes

Ingredients

● 1 cup dried plums.

● 1 cup of chia seeds.

● 4 tablespoons raw sesame seeds.

● 1 tablespoon honey.

Preparation

1. 1) In a processor place 2 cups Chilean prunes, 4 tablespoons seeds (mixture of chia and sesame), honey

2. Process until mixed.

3. If the mixture is soft add more prunes.

4. With the help of the hands form small balls and pass through the rest of chia seeds until completely covered. Refrigerate until used.

5. Serve cool

Orange and Chilean prune salad

Ingredients

● 4 oranges

● 2 red onions.

● 150 g. of Chilean prunes.

● 50 g. of almonds

● Salt and pepper.

For the dressing:

● 1 /2 glass of lemon juice.

● 1 tablespoon honey.

● 3 tablespoons of oil.

● 1 tablespoon cinnamon.

Preparation

1. Peel and thinly slice the oranges; then, review them, removing the white filaments well.

2. Peel and chop the onion into fine Julians and remove the bones from the prunes.

3. Place the dressing ingredients in a large bowl and emulsify with a blender or gradually add the oil while stirring with a fork.

4. Place on a serving dish or on individual plates a background of oranges and alternate, above, the chopped onion, the already clean bone plums and the chopped or toasted almonds in a frying pan.

5. Sprinkle water with the dressing, and stir well.

6. Ready to eat