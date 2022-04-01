Bobbatlu or Puran Poli : Ugadi Special, traditional Sweet Dish

Ugadi Bobbatlu, is made using wheat flour stuffed with sweet flavored lentils and a dash of ghee. This one, is very popular dish made during the festival season such as ugadi. It is very easy recipe, you can either use channa dal and sugar or Bengal gram and jaggery. This recipe has rich flavors and at the same time is easy and one can prepare very fast. Both, young and old, love this sweet.

Ingredients needed

One cup Channa Dal(washed)

3 cups of water

1 cup of sugar

1 tsp of Cardamom powder

Nutmeg, grated

For making dough

2 cups Maida

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp ghee

1 cup water

How to make Bobbatlu or Puran Poli?

Take Chana dal and add water to it and pressure cook it for about 3 to 4 whistles.

Second step

Drain the water and then mash it coarsely and add sugar. Mix it thoroughly and cook slowly.

Third step

Add cardamom powder along with the grated nutmeg to it and then mix it thoroughly.

Fourth step

Continue stir the mixture on a low flame, until it become dry and allow the mixture cool down.

Preparing the dough

First step

Take maida in a bowl and add both ghee and salt and mix well

Second step

Add sufficient amount of water and make a semi soft dough

Third step

Wrap the dough in a plastic sheet or cloth and leave it to rest for about 30 minutes

How to prepare puran poli?

Make the flat balls out of the dough like we tend to make for chapatis.

Second step

Dust it using the maid flour and roll it in a round shape with a roller.

Third step

Fill the puran (stuffin) in it and then cover the edges. Roll it out again in round shape.

Fourth step

Heat the tawa and cook the puran poli on both sides with lots of ghee,

Fifth step

Puran poli is ready to eat. Serve them hot with more ghee poured over.