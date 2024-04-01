  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Food

Celebrate the IPL Season with Chowman Hyderabad’s Special Offer!

Celebrate the IPL Season with Chowman Hyderabad’s Special Offer!
x
Highlights

As the IPL season has kicked off, Chowman Hyderabad is gearing up to make your cricket experience even more exciting with an exclusive offer you won't want to miss.

As the IPL season has kicked off, Chowman Hyderabad is gearing up to make your cricket experience even more exciting with an exclusive offer you won't want to miss. Introducing the IPL Special Combo for just ₹249, available exclusively for Chowman App users.

This IPL Special Combo is designed to elevate your cricket celebrations with a tantalizing selection of dishes carefully curated to enhance your viewing experience. From savoury delights to mouthwatering treats, this combo has everything you need to enjoy the thrill of the game. But that's not all! Chowman Hyderabad is also offering exclusive discounts for Chowman App users. Enjoy a 50% discount of up to ₹125, along with an instant discount of up to ₹100, and receive ₹25 cash back on your order. It's our way of saying thank you for choosing Chowman Hyderabad as your go-to spot for IPL excitement.

Don't miss out on this special promotion, available exclusively on the Chowman App. Join us at Chowman Hyderabad, with branches in Madhapur and Kukatpally, and make the most of the IPL season with delicious food and unbeatable deals. For more information and to avail of the offer, download the Chowman App today!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X