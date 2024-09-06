Delightful desserts with pistachios

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, it's the perfect time for sweet treats to celebrate! Try these three delicious recipes using pistachios, a festive and flavorful ingredient. From Custard Malai Rolls to Kesar Pista Kalakand and a 4-ingredient Pistachio Cheesecake, impress your guests and satisfy your sweet tooth.

Custard Malai Rolls

Ingredients

1. 1/2 cup Chopped Pistachios

2. 1 & 1/2 cup Milk

3. 1/4 cup All purpose flour

4. 2 tbsp Corn Flour

5. 1/2 tsp Vanilla Essence is optional (add it to the milk)

6. 1/4 cup Condensed milk

7. Some Dessicated Coconut

8. 1 tbsp Butter

Preparation-

1.Simply mix AP flour + corn flour with a little milk & add it to milk.

2.Cook until it has thickened & add in butter.

3.Pour this on the tray & let it cool for 30 mins.

4.Spread some cream & let it set for about 20 mins & cut it & roll it.

-Chef Neha Deepak Shah,On behalf of American Pistachio Growers

KESAR PISTA KALAKAND

Recipe-

Ingredients

1. 2 ltr Full Fat Milk

2. 3tsp of Water

3. 3tsp of Vinegar

4. Soaked Saffron

5. ⅓ cup sugar

6. ¼ chopped Blanched California Pistachios

7. Ghee

8. ½ cup condensed milk

Preparation

1.Out of 2 ltrt take 1.5 ltr in a separate container, bring it to a boil; let it cool down for 5 minutes - keep stirring constantly

2. Then add mixture of water and vinegar (3 tbs & 3 tbs water)

3. Let milk curdle, then strain Chena and wash it fresh water so vinegar sourness goes away

4. Keep Chena aside

5.Now take remaining 1/2 ltr milk in a heavy bottom kadhai

6. Boil it till the quantity of milk becomes half, keep stirring the milk

7. Now add soaked saffron & 1/2 cup condensed milk (or 1/3 cup sugar)

8. Mix everything well

9. Once you get one boil, add Chena - make sure Chena is well crumbled while adding - do not put any large chunks of chena.

10. Let everything get cooked together

11. Once you see the mixture is getting dry, then add 1/4 cup finely chopped Blanched California Pista

12. Do not let mixture dry completely in the kadhai

13. On the side, prepare the setting tray for Kalakand by greasing the tray with ghee.

14.Then pour this mixture into the setting tray.

15. Garnish with some more pista.

16. Let it cool down completely, it will take 2-3 hours

17. Cut into pieces and enjoy this festive season.

-Meghna, On behalf of American Pistachio Growers

ingredient Pistachio Cheesecake

Ingredients

1. 300g California pistachios, soaked overnight, peeled

2. 150g cream cheese, room temperature, whisked

3. 150g white chocolate, melted, warm

4. 75g milk, warm

5. 1/2 tsp almond extract {optional}

6. Chocolate ganache

7. 50g cream, 25% fat

8. 35g 55% couverture chocolate, chopped

Method

1. Pistachio cheesecake

2. Blend the ingredients until smooth and pour into a silicon mold.

3. Place in the freezer for 5-6 hours/until frozen, then demold and leave in the fridge overnight. Gently pour the ganache over and garnish with pistachios.

4. Chocolate ganache

5. Heat the cream and add the chocolate to it. Cover and stand until the chocolate melts. Stir until smooth.

-Chef Deeba Rajpal, on the behalf of American Pistachio Growers