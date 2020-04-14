Happy Vishu 2020: Yummy And Tasty Kerala Style Parippu Payasam

Happy Vishu 2020: We wish all the Malayali's Happy Vishu… Along with the floral decorations and rangoli's, even tasty prasadams. This festival stands as the traditional New Year of the Malayali's according to the calendar. Lord Krishna is worshipped specially on this day. People also offer myriads of Kerala style Prasadams to please God.

So, we Hans India are here with the recipe of traditional sweet 'Parippu Payasam'… Have a look and prepare it in no time!

Ingredients Needed

• Split Moong Dal – 1 cup

• Medium Thick Coconut Milk – 1 cup

• Thick Coconut Milk – 1/2 cup

• Roasted Cumin Powder – 1/8 tsp

• Dry Ginger Powder – ¼ tsp

• Cardamom Powder – ½ tsp

• Coconut Bites – 1 ½ tbsp

• Cashew Nuts – ¼ cup

• Raisins – 1 tbsp

• Ghee – 2 tbsp

• Water – 3 cups

For Jaggery Syrup

• Grated Jaggery – 1 ½ cup

• Water – 1 cup

Process

• First clean and wash the moong dal. Spread the dal on a clean towel and wait until it gets dried out.

• Next prepare the jaggery syrup by melting the jaggery in water. Stir occasionally and wait until it becomes a thick syrup. Strain the syrup and set it aside.

• Now hold the pan add ghee in it. Fry coconut pieces, cashews and raisins in the ghee and then set them aside.

• Then add moong dal to the same pan and allow it to cook on low flame.

• Then, goes the jaggery syrup and cook for 8-10 minutes. This way the concoction gets thickened.

• Next, add coconut milk and cook for 1-2 minutes stirring continuously.

• Lastly add cashew nuts, raisins and coconut pieces and mix well. Spoon out and garnish with the dry fruits.

That's it! Yummy Payasam is ready to offer the God!!!