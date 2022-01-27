How to cook Kerala Kappa Curry?

Kappa curry is both healthy as well as delicious recipe to cook at home. In Kerala, boiled kappa(tapioca) is cooked in a ground paste of coconut and spices, then tempered with sauteed onions, even red chilies, mustard seeds and curry leaves are added.



Ingredients of Kappa

-Two Tapioca (Cubed)

- salt

-water (to cook Tapioca)

To Grind

-One coconut

-one spoon cumin seeds

-two garlic pods

-one to two green chilli

-one-fourth to half teaspoon turmeric powder

-salt to taste

-water (enough to grind into a coarse paste water)

For Tempering

-two tablespoon coconut oil or vegetable oil

-one teaspoon Mustard seeds

-3 small onions, finely chopped

-Three red dry whole chilli

-One sprig curry leaves

How to prepare this recipe

First peel off the skin of tapiocas, cut into cubes and wash under running water. Boil the tapiocas along with water and salt until it gets tender and cooked. Drain the water and keep aside.

Second step

In a blender, grind the mentioned, you must grind the ingredients to a coarse paste. In a large saucepan, you must the add the cooked tapiocas and the ground paste. Cook for about 5 to 10 minutes, until the gravy starts to thicken and is combined well.

Third step

You can also slightly mash the tapiocas using the wooden spoon, remove from heat and keep it aside covered. Heat a small pan over the medium heat, add oil.

Fourth step

When the oil gets hot, add mustard seeds and let it splutter. Add the chopped small onions and saute for a few minutes. Add dry red chilies and curry leaves, saute till the onions have turned brown. Pour this tempering onto to the cooked tapioca.

Fifth step

Keep the tapioca covered for some time, so that the flavors from tempering will get into the dish. Serve warm along with your favorite fish curry.