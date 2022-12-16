How to make Custard Apple Smoothie?

Ripe Custard Apples is an excellent source of Vitamin C, vitamin B6, magnesium and potassium. They have a low glycaemic index.



The best way to eat the custard apple, eat the fruit as it is, but if you can like to have it as smoothie, below, you can find both ingredients and simple steps as to how to make it.

Ingredients needed

One cup full cream milk

One cup custard apple flesh (seeds removed)

Two table spoon honey

One fourth ground nutmeg

Method

First step

In a blender, you can process milk and also flesh until it becomes smooth.

Second step

Add honey and then whiz until it is combined.

Third step

Pour the mixture into a tall glass and then sprinkle with nutmeg

The best time to eat and also the season, where in you get the fruits is in the month of August to October.

Health Benefits of Custard Apple

Pregnancy

This creamy fruit offers both mother as well as the baby Vitamin C and A. The potassium as well as magnesium also needed for the baby's growth and it is wonderful, it is a good choice. Hence consuming this fruit can be very good idea for both mother and the baby.

Good for Vision

Custard apple if great for the eyesight, it helps to keep the eyesight in check and it also helps reduce the strain on the lens. This fruit contains numerous nutrients and are perfect for keeping your eyes healthy.

Prevents Arthritis

You will find sitaphal benefits for your bone health as well. The calcium in custard apple helps your bones and this can help you if you are suffering from arthritis. The degeneration of bones and the pain associated with arthritic pain significantly reduces with the help of custard apple. So do check out the sugar apple benefits for your bones. Having different ways of preparations will keep you excited about having the fruit.