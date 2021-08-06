How to make Pani puri?

Pani Puri originated in Varanasi and it is known by different names in different states. For example, in Maharashtra, it is called as Paani Puri, Golgappe in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab while in West Bengal it is called as Puchka and in parts of Odisha, it is called Gupchup.



Pani Puri is an Indian street food , which nobody can resist. Puri's are made using atta or suji,then these puri's are filled with stuffing such as boiled and mashed potatoes, chickpeas, even sweet and spicy chutney, are added.

To make the Panni, you need all these ingredients

• One cup of Sonth chutney

• 2 cups of mint leaves

• 75 gms of coriander leaves ( ground together)

• 6 to 7 green chillies

• 2 tablespoon cumin seeds(powered) roasted

• 1 teaspoon chilli powder

• 1 tablespoon salt

• 8 cups of water

To make the Sonth ki Chutney

100 gms of tamarind (this must be soaked in warm water for atleast a ½ hour)

¾ cup jaggery (broken)

2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black rock salt, this should be powered

½ teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon dry ginger, powered

¼ teaspoon black pepper, powdered

¼ teaspoon chilli powder

1 tsp chat masala

For Pani puri



• 24 Puffed papri

• One cup potatoes (diced), boiled

• One cup chickpeas, boiled

• Paani poori ka paani

Prepare the paani

Mix all the ingredients, chill and serve

For the sonth ki chutney

First strain the tamarind using a strainer, add water

You must ensure that, you add enough water to the pulp, to make it into pouring consistency

Mix the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil and lower the heat and let it simmer, occasionally stir it, till it gets thicker

For eating the Paani Puri

Break a hole in the center of the thinner side of the poori and then fill the little amount of potato and chick peas and sonth, if desired. Then fill with paani and eat the whole poori immediately.