How to make Star Fruit strawberry Smoothie?

Star fruit is a tropical fruit, and it is native to Southeast Asia. It belongs to the Oxalidaceae family, and it is available in different varieties. This fruit can be easily incorporated into regional cuisines, and it offers a unique flavor. In few areas, it is preferred as a local delicacy.



-Chinese prefer to have it with fish

-Filipinos have it with salt

-Indian love it in the form of juice.

The star fruit carries very moderate nutritional profile offering good source of fibre, Vitamin C and antioxidants.

Star Fruit Strawberry Smoothie

Ingredients needed

Star fruit -One cup

Strawberries -one cup

Lemon Juice – one tablespoon

Mango -one cup

Water -three fourth cup

Chop all the fruits and blend them in a blender

Blend them as per consistency and it would be ready to serve

When you include fruits in your daily diets, it helps promote healthy living. Although, you might find it slightly difficult choose a fruit, which would not only taste good but at the same time have nutrition. Star fruit is the best option, that fits both parameters equally.

However, kidney patients and people already on medication should consult a doctor before consumption.

Benefits for skin

Antioxidants such as Vitamins B and C protect skin cells from damage and offer glowing skin. It also helps in repairing hair damage and promote shining hair. Therefore, star fruit benefits for the skin are unending. Other fruits such as jackfruit benefits the skin in numerous ways.

Help pregnancy

The star fruit benefits in pregnancy by offering the stamina that you require during pregnancy. The nutritional property of star fruit benefits pregnancy immensely. In addition, it helps cure mouth and throat infections effectively during this time.

Fight against cancer

The antioxidant properties of the star fruit help protect against the development of cancer cells, especially during the pregnancy. It has a potential effect on the tumour cells and it promotes healthy cell viability.