Just In
Hyderabad retains its position as the Biryani capital of India
- Every 6th biryani order on Swiggy in 2023 came from the city, a single hyderabadi ordered 1633 biryanis in 2023
- Bun Muska emerged as the favourite snack
- City foodie saved ₹5.58 Lakh with Swiggy Dineout – Highest in India
December 20, 2023: Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, today shared Hyderabad’s top trends in food delivery in 2023 with the How India Swiggy’d report.
Swiggy is the platform of choice in the city for food and quick commerce delivery with a user account from the city placing over 10,000 food orders on Swiggy in 2023.
Swiggy confirmed that Hyderabad has once again solidified its status as the Biryani capital of India. Every 6th biryani order in the country originated from Hyderabad, with a single Hyderabadi placing 1633 biryani orders in 2023. The city’s biggest foodie spent ₹ 37,008 on a single order.
Culinary Chronicles - What Hyderabadis ordered from Swiggy in 2023
The heart of the culinary scene in Hyderabad beats for Biryani, maintaining its reign as the most-ordered dish on Swiggy for the eighth consecutive year. The top 5 most-ordered dishes in the city were
- Chicken Biryani
- Masala Dosa
- Butter Naan
- Chicken 65
- Idli
Fun fact, in 2023, a Hyderbadi ordered idlis worth a whopping ₹ 6 lakhs.
Maska Bun, Chicken Popcorn, Hot Chicken Wings, Veg Puff, and Samosa took center stage when it came to the city’s top five snacks.
Among the dessert aficionados, Double Ka Meetha retained its position as the city’s go-to dessert. It was followed by Apricot Delight, Gulab Jamun, Choco Lava Cake, and Double Dark Chunk Chocolate Cookie.
Speaking on these order trends, Sidharth Bhakoo, VP, National Business Head at Swiggy, stated "As Hyderabad retains its title as the Biryani capital of India, Swiggy is proud to be the leading convenience platform for the city's food enthusiasts, reflecting our commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences. With our focus on convenience and delight, we are dedicated to serving Hyderabad's vibrant culinary landscape and quick commerce needs."
Elevating Dining Experiences
Not just ordering in, the city’s foodies also made the most of the city's vibrant dining out options. Swiggy Dineout, catered to over 4 lakh customers in Hyderabad, saving them an impressive ₹25 Cr while witnessing a collective expenditure of ₹125.6 Cr.
The highest individual bill through Dineout peaked at ₹ 1,78,507, underscoring the platform's influence on dining experiences.
Setting a National Record: Hyderabadi Genius Uses 'IT' Skills to Save ₹5.58 Lakh on Dining with Swiggy Dineout – Highest Savings in India
Hyderabad embraced the digital dining experience, with a remarkable 88.23% of orders opting for online payment methods.
Swiggy remains committed to serving Hyderabad's vibrant culinary landscape and quick commerce needs, continually striving to enhance convenience and delight for every user.