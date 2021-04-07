Ice Apple or Nungu- A Summer Fruit Offers Incredible Health Benefits

Ice apple or nungu is natural coolant, it offers incredible health benefits. It is a seasonal fruit, it helps get rid of toxins in the body, it also helps maintain the body's natural temperature. Its fruit texture is similar to lychee and when comes to its taste, it is similar to tender coconut. It is usually found in the southern part of India and it is considered as best summer fruit. The above fruit is perfect mix of both minerals as well as sugar which are essential to the body.

Low calorie fruit

Ice fruit is a powerhouse of phytonutrients, carbohydrates and calcium. It contains minimal amount of fiber, it has got vitamins A, C, B7, K and iron, which are extremely helpful for health. It also helps prevent dehydration, which could be a prominent health issue during summer.

Natural remedy for digestive issues

Ice apple acts as a best natural remedy for varied digestive issues, including constipation and acidity. It also helps get relief from nausea, which often occurs during the time of pregnancy.

Slow down aging

Ice apple contains strong phytochemicals, these have both strong antioxidants as well as inflammatory properties, these help slow down the aging process and also helps in lowering the risk of developing varied incurable diseases.

Helps Lose weight

Ice apple is a seasonal and local fruit, it helps reduce weight, it has water, when consumed the individual have the feeling of fullness throughout the entire day, hence they would stop indulging in binge eating.

Prevent rashes

Ice apple helps prevent heat, rashes as well as prickly heat, which are very common during summer. When you apply the flesh of an ice apple on the affected area, this helps get rid of itchiness during the summer.

Down with Chickenpox

All those individuals who are down with chickenpox, you must add this fruit in your diet. It helps alleviate specific types of skin irritation caused due to chicken pox.

Keeps Heat Strokes Away

When individuals include ice apple in their major part of daily diet, it contains lots of water and it keeps the body hydrated.

Fight Fatigue

During the summer, people usually feel more tired and they tend to sweat a lot. The best way to fight fatigue is consume ice apple regularly.

Cures Digestion Problem

If you want to put an end to all digestion problems, you must eat a lot of nungu or ice apple during the summers. The above fruit is often used as an ancestral therapy to cure all digestion problems.

Relieves Constipation

Ice apple helps relieve from constipation, if you do not like to eat this fleshy fruit, you can make a juice drink it every morning on an empty stomach.

Helps get rid of liver problem

This tops the list of health benefits, this fruit is quite helpful as it slowly helps get rid of liver problems and it cleanses the toxins with high amount of potassium present in the fruit.

Prickly heat pimples

The above fruits help cool the body during summer and it helps get rid of prickly heat pimples.

Heat boils

During the summer season, many tend to get heat boils because temperature increases, when you consume more amount of ice apple, it will keep you away from heat boils.

How to make ice apple shake?

This is a simple recipe, blend the ice apple. coarsely and also add some thick milk to it. In the water, add some sabja seeds and also badam pisin (badam gum), when these both get soaked well. Add them to the blended shake and not to forget add sugar too. Chill them in refrigerator and serve.

Consume fresh ice apple

One good practice to follow is, consume it fresh, it is highly perishable. Do not eat overripe ice apple, you may experience stomach ache.