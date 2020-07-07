Indian Food Aggregator Bags $1 Million Funding from Indian & US Based Investors

"Yumzy" the Indian Food Delivery Platform uses Innovative A.I Based Technology to help deliver the best preferred food to the customers, and connects restaurants & customer directly through AI.



Initiated by Hyderabad Based Food Tech Company – "Laalsa", the food delivery started its operations around few years ago, intending to bring in an innovative digital-platform to the overly competitive, online food-ordering market.

With over 6000 Restaurants on-board, Yumzy, the brainchild of Laalsa, caught the attention of Indian & US based Angle Investors and was successful in raising $1 Million in funding. With the investment provided, Yumzy proved to be an instant success across four major cities - Hyderabad, Vizag, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Speaking about the product, Laalsa's CEO, Suresh Redyam – A Technopreneur said, "At present, the need for alternate platforms for restaurateurs and hoteliers has become a need-of-the-hour. High dependency on food aggregators coupled with high commission-based models is leaving Restaurants in a fix, and that's where our Food Science platform comes into the picture."



