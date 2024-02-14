Live
- Supreme Court comes down heavily on AAP for encroaching land allotted to Delhi High Court
- Uber announces $7 bn share buyback as ride-hailing, food delivery biz recovers
- TN Assembly adopts resolution against ‘One Nation, One election’
- India’s 16th Finance Commission holds first meeting
- Ph.D awarded to Visarapu Malathi
- Revanth Reddy hands over appointment letters to constables, assures of recruiting 2 lakh jobs
- British Council Unveils GREAT Scholarships 2024 for Indian Students Across Diverse Disciplines
- Nawaz Sharif not taking a back seat in politics: Maryam Nawaz
- Rakshit Atluri, Komalee's beautiful Godavari Love Story Sasivadane releasing world wide in theatres on April 5th
- Bandi Saroj Kumar’s Parakramam set for Summer release
Just In
Indulge in Valentine’s magic with millet delights that are easy-to-cook
Let's embrace the essence of love and nourishment this Valentine's Day, with an array of delectable recipes.
Let's embrace the essence of love and nourishment this Valentine's Day, with an array of delectable recipes. To make your moments with your loved ones truly memorable, Godrej Appliances has curated a selection of delights: the irresistible Millet Love Cake, the Valentine's special Millet Chocolate Cookies, and the heart-shaped Millet Cutlets. These healthy millet recipes can be effortlessly prepared in your Godrej Microwave Oven without compromising on taste and nutrition.
So, don your chef's hat this Valentine's Day and indulge in the culinary magic.
1. Millet Love Cake
Ingredients: Qty
Raagi (Finger Millet flour) 1 cup
All-purpose flour 1 cup
Curd 1 cup
Baking powder ½ tsp
Baking Soda ½ tsp
Honey ½ cup
Vanilla essence ¼ tsp
Cocoa powder or chips 2 tbsp
Butter 3 tbsp
Condensed Milk or Milk ¾ cup
For garnishing: -
Chocolate ganache ½ cup
Chopped strawberries 1 cup
Method of preparation:
Step 1: Add curd, baking powder, and baking soda in a mixing bowl, and mix well.
Step 2: Mixthoroughly and add all remaining ingredients to make a cake batter.
Step 3: Pour the batter into a lightly greased microwave oven-safe heart-shaped pan, select micro mode high power, and set the time for 10 minutes, and press start to make the cake.
Step 4: Remove the millet cakeand add chocolate ganache and chopped strawberries on top of it and serve.
Preparation Time: 10 Minutes
Cooking Time: 10 Minutes
2. Millet Chocolate Cookies
Ingredients Qty
Sieved Ragi flour 1 cup
Sieved All-purpose flour 1 cup
Melted Butter 1½ cup
Powdered Sugar 1 cup
Baking Powder ½ tsp
Chocolate chips 1 cup
Pinch of Salt
Method of preparation:
Step 1: Take a mixing bowl, add butter and sugar, and mix well until it becomes a thick paste.
Step 2: Add ragi flour, all-purpose flour, chocolate chips baking powder and salt. Mix well and make a cookie-dough.
Step 3: Make round cookie-dough balls, flatten them slightly and place them on a crusty plate.
Step 4: Place the plate on the grill mesh rack in the microwave oven.
Step 5: Select convection mode at 170°c temperature, set time for 10 minutes and press start to bake the millet chocolate chip cookies.
Serve with warm milk.
Preparation Time: 8 Minutes
Cooking Time: 10 Minutes
3. MILLET VEG - CUTLETS
Ingredients:
Boiled Potatoes 1½ cup
Boiled Green Peas ½ cup
Boiled Beans½ cup
Boiled Beetroot ½ cup
Corn flour ¼ cup
Ragi flour ½ cup
Dry mango powder 1½ tsp
Red chili powder 1½ tsp
Oil as required
Salt to taste
Coriander leaves for garnishing
Method of Preparation:
Step 1: Blend all the boiled ingredients, and mash them and mix well.
Step 2: Add all remaining ingredients andmix well.
Step 3: Take a heart-shaped cutter and cut into cutlets. Arrange cutlets in a lightly greased crusty plate. Place the crusty plate on the grill mesh rack in the microwave oven.
Step 4: Select Convection mode at 200°Ctemperature, set time for 18 minutes and press start. (Flip the cutlets once in the time).
Garnish the heart-shaped millet cutlets with coriander leaves and enjoy with green chutney and ketchup.
Preparation Time: 10 Minutes
Cooking Time: 18 Minutes