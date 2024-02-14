Indulge in Valentine’s magic with millet delights that are easy-to-cook

Let's embrace the essence of love and nourishment this Valentine's Day, with an array of delectable recipes. To make your moments with your loved ones truly memorable, Godrej Appliances has curated a selection of delights: the irresistible Millet Love Cake, the Valentine's special Millet Chocolate Cookies, and the heart-shaped Millet Cutlets. These healthy millet recipes can be effortlessly prepared in your Godrej Microwave Oven without compromising on taste and nutrition.

So, don your chef's hat this Valentine's Day and indulge in the culinary magic.

1. Millet Love Cake





Ingredients: Qty



Raagi (Finger Millet flour) 1 cup

All-purpose flour 1 cup

Curd 1 cup

Baking powder ½ tsp

Baking Soda ½ tsp

Honey ½ cup

Vanilla essence ¼ tsp

Cocoa powder or chips 2 tbsp

Butter 3 tbsp

Condensed Milk or Milk ¾ cup

For garnishing: -

Chocolate ganache ½ cup

Chopped strawberries 1 cup

Method of preparation:

Step 1: Add curd, baking powder, and baking soda in a mixing bowl, and mix well.

Step 2: Mixthoroughly and add all remaining ingredients to make a cake batter.

Step 3: Pour the batter into a lightly greased microwave oven-safe heart-shaped pan, select micro mode high power, and set the time for 10 minutes, and press start to make the cake.

Step 4: Remove the millet cakeand add chocolate ganache and chopped strawberries on top of it and serve.

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 10 Minutes

2. Millet Chocolate Cookies





Ingredients Qty



Sieved Ragi flour 1 cup

Sieved All-purpose flour 1 cup

Melted Butter 1½ cup

Powdered Sugar 1 cup

Baking Powder ½ tsp

Chocolate chips 1 cup

Pinch of Salt

Method of preparation:

Step 1: Take a mixing bowl, add butter and sugar, and mix well until it becomes a thick paste.

Step 2: Add ragi flour, all-purpose flour, chocolate chips baking powder and salt. Mix well and make a cookie-dough.

Step 3: Make round cookie-dough balls, flatten them slightly and place them on a crusty plate.

Step 4: Place the plate on the grill mesh rack in the microwave oven.

Step 5: Select convection mode at 170°c temperature, set time for 10 minutes and press start to bake the millet chocolate chip cookies.

Serve with warm milk.

Preparation Time: 8 Minutes

Cooking Time: 10 Minutes

3. MILLET VEG - CUTLETS





Ingredients:



Boiled Potatoes 1½ cup

Boiled Green Peas ½ cup

Boiled Beans½ cup

Boiled Beetroot ½ cup

Corn flour ¼ cup

Ragi flour ½ cup

Dry mango powder 1½ tsp

Red chili powder 1½ tsp

Oil as required

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Method of Preparation:

Step 1: Blend all the boiled ingredients, and mash them and mix well.

Step 2: Add all remaining ingredients andmix well.

Step 3: Take a heart-shaped cutter and cut into cutlets. Arrange cutlets in a lightly greased crusty plate. Place the crusty plate on the grill mesh rack in the microwave oven.

Step 4: Select Convection mode at 200°Ctemperature, set time for 18 minutes and press start. (Flip the cutlets once in the time).

Garnish the heart-shaped millet cutlets with coriander leaves and enjoy with green chutney and ketchup.

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 18 Minutes