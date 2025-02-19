Indulgent treats for the season

Live
Three delightful recipes that blend rich flavors, comforting textures, and nutritious ingredients, from Turkish Hazelnut Chocolate Cookies to Macadamia Carrot Halwa with Jaggery and Coconut Ladoos, these treats are perfect for cozy gatherings or personal indulgence. Whether you are craving something chocolatey, nutty, or naturally sweet, try these recipes to satisfy your cravings.
Turkish Hazelnut Chocolate Cookies
Ingredients:
To make these scrumptious cookies, you will need:
· 252g unsalted butter
· 105g icing sugar
· 105g hazelnut flour
· 18g cocoa powder
· 77g dark chocolate
· 84g white chocolate
· 77g chopped turkish hazelnuts
· 210g all-purpose flour
Process to make hazelnut chocolate cookies:
Step 1: In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, cream together the butter, icing sugar, hazelnut flour, and a pinch of salt until well combined
Step 2: Add the milk and mix until fully incorporated
Step 3: Gradually add the all-purpose flour, mixing just until combined
Step 4: Chill the dough for at least 2 hours
Step 5: Add the chocolate chips and mix until evenly distributed
Step 6: Shape the dough into logs, approximately 500g each, about 10.5-11 inches long and 1.5 inches in diameter. Chill for a few more hours until firm
Step 7: Slice the logs into ½-inch pieces and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper
Step 8: Bake at 177°C (350°F) until golden brown
-By Chef Muskan
Macadamia carrot halwa with jaggery for winters
Ingredients:
· ½ kg carrots, grated
· ½ cup macadamia nuts
· 2 cups milk
· ½ cup jaggery (adjust according to taste)
· 1 tablespoon ghee
· ½ teaspoon cardamom powder
Method:
1.Dry roast the macadamia nuts for 10 minutes. Once roasted, chop into small pieces or grind roughly in a blender.
2. In a pot, heat the milk, then add in the grated carrots and cook until the milk almost evaporates.
3. Add in the jaggery and ghee, then the cardamom powder and macadamia nuts. Stir well to combine.
4. Garnish with macadamia nuts and serve hot.
Coconut Ladoo
Ingredients:
· 50 grams of macadamia nuts
· 250 grams of dates
· 100 grams of coconut powder
Method:
Step 1: Prepare the Ingredients- Coarsely grind macadamia nuts in a mixer jar and blend dates into a fine paste.
Step 2: Mix- Combine the ground nuts and date paste in a bowl, mixing thoroughly with a spatula.
Step 3: Shape- Take about 40 grams of the mixture and roll it into small, round balls.
Step 4: Coat- Roll each ball in coconut powder for a classic flavor and appealing texture.
Step 5: Set and Serve- Let the ladoos set on a tray before serving. Enjoy!
-By Chef: Sabyasachi Gorai