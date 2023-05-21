Learn how to prepare Plum Wine at home

Red or dark red round fruit with a stone, it is sweet but the skin around stone is very sour. We find mature plums have got dusty-white coating, which gives them a glaucous appearance and this can be easily rubbed off though. Dried plums are sometimes known as prunes.



Plums have a high content of antioxidants, it helps in better digestion and it also contains Vitamin C, which helps the body to develop resistance against harmful infections.

Making fruit wine at home, is one of the popular pursuits and making plum wine might be the most popular of them all. Plums are delicious and versatile fruit for eating and cooking, though for us the best use of plums is in winemaking.

The ingredients required are very simple, you might need to invest a little in the equipment, if you are really serious about making wine at home. But, definitely it would be worthwhile investment. This the sort of equipment, which can be used for home brewing and making fruit wines.

Ingredients list

-2.25 kg plums

-1.35 kg sugar

-one gallon of water

- 1 tsp lemon juice

-wine yeast.

Steps to follow to make plum wine at home



First step: Cut the plums in half and then you must add them to the fermentation barrel. Note that you have got two choices here, first thin, you must either leave the stones in for an almond like flavor or remove them altogether to get a purer expression of the fruit flavour.

-Second step: You must add the boiling water, pour over the plums. Seal the barrel with the lid and leave for about 4 days, stirring once each day.

-third step: you must add lemon juice and sugar. Then you must stir well, then sprinkle the yeast over the mixture. Seal the barrel once again and leave somewhere warm for another four days. Stir once a day during this time.

Fourth step: By using the siphon hose and funnel, move the mixture to the demijohn. Avoid placing the hose at the very bottom of the barrel or you will end up with excessive sediment. Seal the demijohn with an airlock.

Fifth step: store the wine, where it is cool and dry, to age. The win will clear over time, at which point it is ready to be bottled.

Sixth step: Your homemade plum wine is best when it is 12 months of age, you can have it before that too.