Learn How to Prepare Sakinalu: Telangana's Traditional Snack

Chakinalu/Sakinalu recipe is a traditional snack in Telangana. It is very popular Snack, prepared using homemade rice flour and seasame seeds during the Makara Sankranti Festival.

Ingredients needed for preparing Sakinalu

-One cup of raw rice

-half cup sesame seeds

-half teaspoon Ajwain seeds

-salt to taste

-oil for deep frying

Preparation procedure

-To make the rice flour, firstly you need to wash as well as soak rice in water for about 4 hours.

-Drain the water and spread on a clean cloth

-Let it dry for about 15 minutes, do not let it dry for a longer period of time, it must not be dried completely. Moisture should be there.

-Griend the wet rice in a mixie to a fine powder. Then sieve it well and collect the fine flour and crumbly flour separately.

-Grind the crumbly flour in a mixer to a fine flour and sieve it

-Take one and half cups of prepared rice flour in a mixing bowl

-Add salt, ajwain seeds and sesame seeds to it and mix well

-Add water little by little and make a dough

-The dough must not be too tight or sticky

-Now spread a clean cotton cloth on a flat surface.

-Wet your hands and take a small portion of the dough in hand and pipe the dough into circles

-If the dough seems dry, sprinkle little water and mix

-Make all the dough to sakinalu and let them dry for one to 2 hours

-Use a flat spatula or a flat plate for taking the sakinalu from the cloth. Carefully remove them from the cloth and set aside.

-Heat oil in a pan for deep frying

-Slowly drop the sakinalu into the hot oil. Fry them on both sides on a medium flame til light golden color.

-Remove from the oil and let them cool, store in an airtight container.