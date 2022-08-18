Learn to prepare GreeK Salad Recipe

The Greek Salad looks vibrant with beautiful colors on your plate. To make this salad, you only need around ten to fifteen minutes, for this salad, you can use homemade dressing rather storebrought. This salad taste great with or without lettuce. It is delicious summer salad and it is great use for a seasonal produce.



Keep these below ingredients ready to make the Greek Salad having Lemon Dressing

-One medium size Cucumber, peeled and cut into Triangles.

-Two medium size tomatoes cut into triangles

-Two Medium size onions, cut into Quarters and layers separated

-one small green capsicum, cut into triangles

-one yellow bell pepper, cut into triangles

-one small red bell pepper, cut into triangles

-six to eight black, olives, seeded

-20-gram feta cheese, cut into cubes

-five to six lollo rosso lettuce, torn

For the Dressing

-Two tablespoon Lemon juice

-half teaspoon chopped fresh oregano

-half tablespoon white wine vinegar

-one teas spoon chopped garlic

-salt to taste

-one tablespoon black pepper powder

-one tablespoon olive oil

-two tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Steps to be followed to prepare Greek Salad



-combine the lemon juice, oregano, vinegar, garlic, salt, pepper powder, olive oil and parsley in a bowl and mix well.

-mix together cucumber, tomatoes, onions, capsicum, yellow and red bell pepper and olives in a bowl and toss well

-Pour the dressing on the top and then add lettuce and toss well

-Add feta cheese and mix gently

-Always serve chilled