Learn to prepare Pumpkin Halwa

Pumpkin halwa or Kaddu ka halwa is a rich Indian pudding dessert recipe, it can be made using either yellow or red pumpkin, milk and sugar by adding generous amount of ghee.

Ingredients needed to prepare Pumpkin Halwa

-one kg, pumpkin (cut into 1 dices), peeled

-one and half stick Cinnamon

-150 ml water

-150-gram Grain sugar

-4tsbp Butter/oil/pure ghee

-50-gram Raisins

-2 tbsp coconut (grated), roasted

-2 tbsp Almonds (flaked), roasted

How to make Pumpkin Halwa?

First step, place the pumpkin, water and cinnamon in a saucepan. Then cover and cook until it becomes tender. Drain and mash the pumpkin.

Second step, in an large pan, heat 4 tbsp of oil until hot

Third step, Add the pumpkin while stirring continuously.

Fourth step, allow the puree to reduce, thicken and darken, for about 10 minutes

Fifth step, stir in enough sugar to sweeten. Continue to cook until the halwa reduces into a deep amber and glossy mixture.

Finally spoon into a serving dish and serve hot, decorate with raisins, coconut and almonds.