Learn to prepare Ragi Ambali

A glass of ragi (finger millet) ambali, it is also known as ragi java, it is popular drink to Karnataka and other southern states to beat the searing summer heat.



The above beverage is a traditional beverage, which is packed with umpteen health benefits and it can help deliver instant energy boost.

In the north, they have filling sherbet made from Sattu (roasted and powder chickpeas) and perhaps the ragi ambali is best counterpart.

Ingredients needed to prepare the Ragi Ambali



-three tablespoon of finger millet flour

-two cups of water

-Salt accord to the taste

-a big pinch of Asafoetida

-half onion finely chopped

-four to five curry leaves

-coriander leaves finely chopped(optional)

Instructions for making ragi ambli or ambali

Take ragi (finger millet ) in a bowl

You need about half cup of water and mix it well. And make sure there is no lumps left out.

Next keep remaining one and half cups of water for boiling

When the water begins boiling add in ragi batter

Bring it to boil and continue boiling under low flame for about 5 minutes by stirring continuously.

Switch off the stove and wait until completely cool

Next add in salt, you can skip the below steps and serve it with pickle and ghee. If you wish

You can add in a cup of buttermilk (you can add whisked curd, if you do not have buttermilk)

Mix well, if you are using the hand beater, next add asafoetida and give a quick mix

Then you must add thinly sliced onions, coriander leaves and curry leaves

Serve and enjoy the beverage

Few additional tips,

You can have this with pickle too

If you wish to have sweet taste, then do not salt and other ingredients just boil it and add sugar and milk to boiled ragi

If you wish to make it more spicy you can either have chopped green chilli or crushed pepper

You can also add cumin powder or fenugreek powder or any other spice powder of your choice.