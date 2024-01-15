Makar Sankranti 2024: 10 Traditional Foods to Delight Your Taste Buds

Makar Sankranti also referred to as Uttarayan, is an exuberant festival observed in various regions of India. This year, the auspicious occasion falls on Monday, January 15, and is cherished with fervour due to its cultural significance. A vital component of Makar Sankranti festivities is the array of traditional foods that not only tantalize taste buds but also embody the rich cultural heritage of India. From delectable sweets to savoury delights, these dishes contribute a special essence to the celebrations, rendering the festivities even more unforgettable.

Embark on a culinary journey with these 10 delightful traditional foods that are a must-try during Makar Sankranti 2024.

1. Til Laddoo: These bite-sized delights, crafted from sesame seeds and jaggery, are a beloved Makar Sankranti treat. Symbolizing warmth and sweetness, Til Laddoos contribute to the festive spirit.

2. Gur Rewari: A crunchy delicacy made from jaggery and sesame seeds, Gur Rewari is a staple during Makar Sankranti. Apart from being delightful to the taste buds, it provides energy.

3. Ven Pongal: In South India, Ven Pongal is a traditional dish prepared during Makar Sankranti. Comprising newly harvested rice, lentils, and seasonings, it offers a delightful blend of flavours.

4. Khichdi: A simple yet nourishing dish made from rice and lentils, Khichdi is often prepared on Makar Sankranti, symbolizing the spirit of unity and harmony.

5. Undhiyu: A vegetable curry featuring a variety of winter vegetables, Undhiyu is a Gujarat speciality enjoyed during the festival season.

6. Patishapta: In Bengal, Makar Sankranti is complete with Patishapta, thin crepes filled with coconut, khoya, and jaggery. These sweet delights are a treat for those with a sweet tooth.

7. Sakkarai Pongal: Another sweet dish from South India, Sakkarai Pongal is a delectable combination of rice, lentils, jaggery, and ghee. It is a must-have to satisfy sweet cravings during the festival.

8. Kheer: This creamy rice pudding, enjoyed across India, is often prepared during Makar Sankranti to add a sweet touch to the celebrations.

9. Chikki: A crunchy sweet made from peanuts and jaggery, Chikki is a popular snack during Makar Sankranti, offering a delightful blend of sweetness and nuttiness.

10. Puran Poli: Puran Poli is a stuffed flatbread filled with a sweet and flavourful mixture of jaggery and dal, creating a delightful combination of sweetness and lentil richness.