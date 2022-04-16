Make this Easter Sweeter with Chocolate Easter Eggs

As the world gears up to celebrate the resurrection of the Christ on Easter, you can mark the occasion more sweeter with mouth watering Chocolate Easter Eggs.

To maker chocolate Easter Eggs

Ingredients you would need

250 gm Dark chocolate

Easter egg moulds

Goodies, Marshmallows, gems and chocolates.

Firstly Temper the chocolate, for this, break the chocolate up into small pieces and place it in a large glass or metal bowl over a pan of very gently simmering water. Let the chocolate melt gradually.

Take the bowl off the heat and stir in the remaining chocolate.

Use a pastry brush to brush a thick layer of chocolate evenly over the mould.

Refrigerate for 5 minutes before adding another layer of chocolate, wipe around the edges of the mould. Repeat with the other chocolate shell and refrigerate for one hour.

Once the chocolate has completely set, carefully remove it from moulds by gently pushing down on the shell.

Add the goodies to one half of the egg.

Stick the two halves together and hold for a couple of seconds to seal. Your egg is now ready to decorate on the outside.