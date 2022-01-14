Murmura Laddu : Easy and Quick Recipe made during festivals

Murmura Laddu is a famous traditional Indian sweet, which are made using the melted jaggery along with crisp puffed rice. It is both easy as well as quick with mere 2 ingredients. This Murmura laddu is also called puri unde or pori urundai.

This one is an ideal sweet for winter, especially during the festival uttaravan. This sweet offer necessary heat in the winter. It also can be made during special occasion for the guest and served like a snack.

One can use either jaggery or sugar, to make Murmura Laddu, but by using jaggery, this will make this recipe a healthy option, eventhough sugar is considered to be a healthy option.

Eventhough puffed rice is not nutritionally rich, it is light on the stomach and low in calories. And It makes Murmura Laddu, a more enjoyable and desired snack.

One can also use flattened rice or Poha in place of puffed rice. You may need to reduce the amount of jaggery or increase the flattened rice measure a bit more.

The above recipe is both simple and tasty, but one must keep checking the jaggery's consistency or thickness, it is a significant step.

It must be softball consistency, if it becomes harder, making ladoos would be difficult. If the consistency is thinner, the laddu would come apart quickly with a stringy syrup attached.

The laddu would get harden as soon as they are ready, if the consistency, is right. One can store the laddu in an air tight container for weeks.

Ingredients Required

Jaggery: 200 grams

Cooking oil: one tsp

Puffed Rice: 200 grams

First step

Heat the cooking oil in the pan, let the jaggery get the softball texture.

Second step

Add the puffed rice to the jaggery mixture and mix well

Third step

Apply oil on your palm and roll the mixture in a dumpling of the same proportion.

Fourth step

Murmura laddu is ready to serve.