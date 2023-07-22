National Mango Day 2023: History, Significance, and Fascinating Facts

NATIONAL MANGO DAY 2023: The mango, often referred to as the "King of Fruits," holds a special place in our hearts. To celebrate this delicious tropical fruit and raise awareness of its importance, National Mango Day is celebrated annually on July 22. On this day, let's delve into the theme, history, meaning, and some fascinating facts about National Mango Day.

History of National Mango Day 2023

The history of mangoes dates back thousands of years. Mangoes are believed to have been first cultivated around 5,000 years ago and have been intertwined with Indian folklore ever since. According to legend, Lord Buddha was given a mango orchard where he could find shade and rest. In English and Spanish-speaking countries, the fruit is known as 'mango', a name derived from the Malayam word 'manna'. When the Portuguese came to Kerala in the 1490s for the spice trade, they changed the name to 'manga'.

Seeds from mangoes travelled with humans from Asia to various parts of the world, including the Middle East, East Africa, and South America, beginning around 300-400 AD. Over time, mangoes also spread to other regions.

Significance of National Mango Day

Mangoes have been cultivated for thousands of years and are deeply embedded in the cultures of many countries. This day provides an opportunity to celebrate the cultural significance of mangoes and their contributions to traditional dishes, festivals, and rituals. Mangoes are also packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. By observing National Mango Day, people can learn more about the health benefits of mangoes and incorporate them into their diet as a nutritious and tasty option.

As with any fruit, it is important to understand the environmental impact of mango production. This day also promotes awareness of sustainable farming methods, responsible consumption, and the preservation of mango-producing regions and biodiversity.