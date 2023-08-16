Navroz 2023: 6 Traditional Recipes You Must Try This Parsi New Year

These traditional Parsi recipes are a great way to celebrate Parsi New Year and Savor the rich and diverse flavours of Parsi cuisine. Enjoy preparing and sharing these dishes with your loved ones!

Sure, here are 6 traditional Parsi recipes with ingredients and method that you can try on Navroz:

Patra Ni Machi (Fish in Banana Leaves)





Ingredients:



• 1 pound fish fillets, such as pomfret, snapper, or halibut

• 1/2 cup chopped onion

• 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

• 1/4 cup chopped mint

• 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

• 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

• 1 teaspoon coriander powder

• 1 teaspoon cumin powder

• 1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 cup lemon juice

• 6 banana leaves, halved lengthwise

• 1 tablespoon oil

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, combine the fish fillets, onion, cilantro, mint, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, cayenne pepper, salt, and lemon juice. Mix well to coat the fish.

2. Place a fish fillet in the center of each banana leaf half. Fold the sides of the banana leaf over the fish and secure with toothpicks.

3. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the banana leaf packets and cook for 5-7 minutes per side, or until the fish is cooked through and the banana leaves are slightly charred.

4. Serve hot with rice or roti.

Dhansak (Lentil Stew):





Ingredients:



• 1 cup yellow lentils, rinsed and drained

• 1 cup red lentils, rinsed and drained

• 1 pound lamb or mutton, cut into 1-inch cubes

• 1 onion, chopped

• 2 tomatoes, chopped

• 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

• 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

• 1 teaspoon coriander powder

• 1 teaspoon cumin powder

• 1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 cup lemon juice

• 1/2 cup chopped cilantro

• 1/4 cup chopped mint

Instructions:

1. In a large pot, combine the yellow lentils, red lentils, lamb or mutton, onion, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, cayenne pepper, and salt. Stir to combine.

2. Add 4 cups of water to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 1 hour, or until the lentils are soft and the lamb or mutton is cooked through.

3. Stir in the lemon juice, cilantro, and mint. Serve hot with rice or roti.

Sali Boti (Mutton Curry with Potato Straws):





Ingredients:



• 1 pound mutton, cut into 1-inch cubes

• 1 onion, chopped

• 2 tomatoes, chopped

• 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

• 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

• 1 teaspoon coriander powder

• 1 teaspoon cumin powder

• 1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 cup lemon juice

• 1-pound potatoes, cut into thin strips

• 1/2 cup chopped cilantro

Instructions:

1. In a large pot, combine the mutton, onion, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, cayenne pepper, and salt. Stir to combine.

2. Add 4 cups of water to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 1 hour, or until the mutton is cooked through.

3. Stir in the lemon juice and cilantro.

4. In a separate pan, heat some oil over medium heat. Add the potato strips and cook until golden brown and crispy.

5. Serve the mutton curry over rice or roti, topped with the crispy potato straws.

Ravo (Semolina Pudding):





Ingredients:



• 1 cup semolina

• 1 cup water

• 1 cup milk

• 1 cup sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

• 1/4 cup chopped nuts (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a medium saucepan, combine the semolina and water. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the semolina is cooked through and the mixture is thick.

2. Add the milk and sugar, and stir until the sugar is dissolved.

3. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Stir in the cardamom powder and chopped nuts (if using).

5. Serve hot or cold.

Lagan Nu Custard





Ingredients:



• 1 liter milk

• 150 grams sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg powder

• 1/4 teaspoon green cardamom powder

• 4 eggs

• 250 ml cream

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 25 grams almonds, soaked overnight and finely sliced

• 25 grams pistachios, soaked overnight and finely sliced

• 25 grams charoli (chironji), finely sliced

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius).

2. Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

3. In a large saucepan, heat the milk over medium heat.

4. Once the milk comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.

5. In a separate bowl, whisk together the sugar, nutmeg powder, and cardamom powder.

6. Whisk the eggs in a separate bowl until they are light and frothy.

7. Add the cream and vanilla extract to the eggs and whisk until combined.

8. Slowly pour the hot milk into the egg mixture, whisking constantly to prevent the eggs from curdling.

9. Pour the custard mixture into the prepared baking dish.

10. Sprinkle the almonds, pistachios, and charoli on top of the custard.

11. Bake the custard in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until it is set.

12. Remove the custard from the oven and let it cool completely.

13. Serve chilled with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of nuts.

Falooda





Ingredients:



• 1 cup rose syrup

• 1 cup milk

• 1 cup water

• 1/2 cup vermicelli noodles

• 1/4 cup basil seeds

• 1 scoop vanilla ice cream

• 1/4 cup almonds, sliced

• 1/4 cup pistachios, sliced

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, combine the rose syrup, milk, and water. Stir until the rose syrup is dissolved.

2. In a separate bowl, soak the vermicelli noodles in water for 5 minutes, or until they are soft. Drain and set aside.

3. In a third bowl, soak the basil seeds in water for 5 minutes, or until they swell. Drain and set aside.

4. In a serving glass, layer the rose syrup mixture, vermicelli noodles, basil seeds, and ice cream. Sprinkle with almonds and pistachios.

5. Serve immediately.