Onion Pakoda Recipe: Rainy Day Snack

Onion Pakoda are addictive and delicious tea time snack bites, especially during the rainy season, they are made using gram flour, spices, herbs and loads of onions.

Steps to follow, while preparing onion pakoda

Two cups sliced onions (moderately thin)

Half teaspoon minced ginger

Two to three chopped green chillies

10 chopped mint leaves (2 tablespoon of coriander leaves)

One sprig curry leaves(chopped)

Tip : Avoid slicing the onion, too thin or thick. It should be moderately thin.

Mix all the ingredients well and squeeze the onions twice or three, this step would help release the moisture and keep it aside for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Then next step would to sprinkle evenly the following

One-fourth teaspoon turmeric

One and half cup besan flour (Gram flour)

One tablespoon rice flour (you can also use cornstarch or semolina)

Half teaspoon ajwain (vamu or carom seeds)

One-fourth tea spoon salt

One-fourth cup cashews (this one is optional; you must soak it for 15 minutes). You can also ad half teaspoon of garam masala.

Making dough

Mix everything well, you will get dry mixture.

Sprinkle two tablespoons water each time and mix the flour to make a moist dough, do not pour water, just sprinkle to get the dough right. Sprinkle more water as required.

Remember, do not use much water, the amount of water required depends on the moisture onions release. The mixture should be tight but it should not be too dry. It must not be soggy or dripping otherwise they soak up lot of oil and it would not turn crispy. Taste test this, and add more salt if required.

You can add one teaspoon of hot oil to the dough, you can skip this step, if you desire to. If you are adding hot oil, mix the dough with the spoon not hand.

Heat the oil in the medium heat and fry it. It must rise without browning and not sink.

This is the right time to begin frying, take small portions and drop them in oil. Fry on the medium heat and stir occasionally.

Fry the onion pakoras til it becomes golden and crisp. Lastly remove them to colander or kitchen tissue. To fry the next batch, ensure the oil is very hot, reduce the flame slightly and fry them.