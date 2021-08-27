Palak Pakoda: it's a Quick Snack and Tasty Too

Palak Pakodas, is one of the most loved snack in India, it is usually served along with tea/chai during the monsoon season. The crunch of spinach leaves when deep fried is truly inimitable, added to its crispiness of besan and Chatpata goodness of chat masala and ajwain combination, it makes this simple snack even more desirable.



The above recipe is very easy to prepare, you would need these below ingredients.

• Spinach leaves

• Besan

• Rice flour

• Turmeric powder

• Ginger green chilli paste

• Ajwain

• Chaat masala

• Salt

• Baking soda

Steps to follow

• First step, you have take besan in a large mixing bowl, then add rice flour, baking soda, salt, turmeric powder, ajwain and ginger-green chilli paste. Mix all the dry ingredients together.

• You should add chopped spinach leaves and also water to the dry-mix. One should mix everything well until you get a batter.

• Pull out chunks of this batter and then you can drop it in hot oil

• Keep the flame to medium or may burn the pakodas

• Fry on both sides until they are crisp and golden.

• Transfer on a plate, it is a good idea to place a tissue on the plate so that all the excess oil gets drain out.

• Serve the pakodas hot with the side of the green as well as red chutney.

• Add some chaat masala on top of the pakodas.