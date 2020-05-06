Palak Paneer: A Restaurant-Style Yummy Dish For Your Lunch

Palak Paneer: Going with rice and dal daily is much boring and coming to this lockdown period, everyone's tummies feel to have something tasty and yummy too. So, to stay healthy and at the same time to have something delicious, we have picked 'Palak Paneer' dish on this wonderful Wednesday.

This restaurant-style dish will satisfy your hunger pangs and make you feel happy after devouring it with a roti…

So, we Hans India have doled out the recipe for our readers in a step-by-step process… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

For The Onion-cashew Paste

• 1 cup sliced onions

• 3 tbsp roughly chopped cashew nuts (kaju)

• 1 1/2 tbsp roughly chopped green chillies

For Restaurant Style Palak Paneer Recipe

• 1 cup paneer (cottage cheese) cubes

• 6 cups washed and chopped spinach (palak)

• 2 tsp oil

• 1 tsp butter

• 1 tsp ginger (adrak) paste

• 1 tsp garlic (lehsun) paste

• 1/4 cup finely chopped tomatoes

• salt to taste

• 1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)

• 1 tsp punjabi garam masala

• 1 tsp sugar

• 1/4 cup fresh cream

Process

• The process is very easy… First, you need to prepare the cashew-onion paste. Take a pan and add 1 cup of water along with the listed ingredients. Let them boil for about 15 minutes and allow them to cool for a while. Then blend into a smooth paste and set it aside.

• Next, we will go with the Spinach paste… You need to blanch the spinach in a bowl of boiling water for about 3 minutes and then dip them into cold water. Thereafter blend the spinach into a smooth paste and keep it aside.

• Now, take a pan and heat the oil…Add the ginger-garlic paste and tomatoes… Saute well until tomatoes turn mushy.

• Now, goes the prepared onion-cashew paste…Saute them for 3-4 minutes and then add spinach paste.

• Now, goes 3/4th cup of water and salt… Allow the spinach concoction to cook for about 2 minutes on a medium flame.

• Then goes sugar, Punjabi garam masala and dried fenugreek leaves… Mix well and add the paneer cubes and fresh cream…

• That's it! Allow the Palak Paneer to cook for about 2 minutes and then dish it out…

• Yummy and tasty 'Palak Paneer' is ready to have with your roti's and paratha's…

So my dear foodies… The restaurant-style 'Palak Paneer' is ready to hit your tummies… It is very easy to make at your home!!!