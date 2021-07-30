Punjabi Samosa: Make Perfect & Crispy Samosa's at Home

Samosa, is one of the favourite snack, which you can make this weekend, if you master this recipe, whenever unexpected guests arrive, you can make this delicious snack and impress your guests. This is a simple, easy and fuss free dish, serve hot and piping samosa along with a steaming cup of tea; your guest would definitely like them. Children also love this snack; you can prepare this snack during festivals or special occasions.



Look at the ingredients, what you would need?

• ½ kg potatoes( boil, peeled and chopped)

To make the dough

• ½ kg refined flour(maida)

• ½ cup oil or ghee

• 5 gram Ajwain

• Salt as per taste

• Water

• Oil for deep frying

For Tempering

• Half cup ghee

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• ½ tsp turmeric powder

• ¼ tsp red chilli powder

• 2-3 green chillies

• 2 tsp ginger

• 1 lime

• 1tbsp coriander leaves

• Salt

• 1/3 cup green peas

• 2 tsp chaat masala powder

• 1 tsp fennel seeds

• ½ tsp garam masala

• 2 tbsp cashew nuts

How to make Punjabi Samosa?

First step, chop the ginger, green chillies and the coriander leaves

Second step, Mix all the ingredients for the dough except water and then rub thoroughly

Third step, sprinkle water and make hard dough, set aside for nearing to 10 minutes

Divide the dough into round portions as per the size of the samosa required

Heat the ghee and then add cumin, when crackling, then add ginger and sauté.

The Next step would be, add the rest of the ingredients excluding the final four and sauté for about 5 minutes

Mix in the rest of the ingredients, including the potatoes and then mix well.

The Next step would be roll each portion of dough into a thin oval shape and cut into 2 semi-circles.

Take a semi-circle. Then you must start apply water on the straight edge of the semi-circle. Hold the semi-circle in your hand, try to fold the straight edge, then bring together the watered edges and seal the watered edges into triangular pocket.

Stuff the potato mixture and then seal the upper edges and repeat with the rest, deep fry it in oil till golden brown and serve.