Quick and Healthy: Almond-Based Snacks You Can Make at Home

Creating almond-based snacks at home in under 30 minutes is a delicious and nutritious way to satisfy your cravings. You can whip up almond energy balls by blending almonds with dates, cocoa powder, and chia seeds, then rolling them into bite-sized treats. For a quick breakfast or snack, spread almond butter on whole-grain toast, top with banana slices, and sprinkle with cinnamon. A refreshing almond and berry yogurt parfait combines Greek yogurt, almond granola, and mixed berries, perfect for a light meal or dessert. Lastly, roasted almonds seasoned with olive oil and spices like smoked paprika and garlic powder make a savoury, crunchy snack that's ready in just 15 minutes. These simple recipes make it easy to enjoy the health benefits and rich flavour of almonds any time of day.

Here are four easy and quick almond-based snacks you can make at home in under 30 minutes:

1. Almond Energy Balls

Ingredients:

1 cup almonds

1 cup Medjool dates (pitted)

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Optional: shredded coconut for coating

Instructions:

1.In a food processor, blend the almonds until they are finely ground.

2.Add the dates, cocoa powder, chia seeds, vanilla extract, and salt. Blend until the mixture forms a sticky dough.

3.Roll the mixture into small balls (about 1 inch in diameter).

4.If desired, roll the balls in shredded coconut.

5.Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes before serving.

2. Almond Butter and Banana Toast

Ingredients:

2 slices whole-grain bread

2 tablespoons almond butter

1 banana, sliced

A sprinkle of cinnamon

Optional: a drizzle of honey

Instructions:

1.Toast the bread slices until they are golden brown.

2.Spread a tablespoon of almond butter on each slice of toast.

3.Top with banana slices.

4.Sprinkle with a dash of cinnamon.

5.Drizzle with honey if desired.

3. Almond and Berry Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients:

1 cup Greek yogurt

1/4 cup almond granola (store-bought or homemade)

1/2 cup mixed berries (such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries)

1 tablespoon sliced almonds

Optional: a drizzle of honey

Instructions:

1.In a glass or bowl, layer half of the Greek yogurt.

2.Add a layer of almond granola and mixed berries.

3.Repeat the layers with the remaining yogurt, granola, and berries.

4.Top with sliced almonds and a drizzle of honey if desired.

4. Roasted Almonds with Spices

Ingredients:

2 cups raw almonds

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Optional: a pinch of cayenne pepper for heat

Instructions:

1.Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

2.In a large bowl, toss the almonds with olive oil and spices until evenly coated.

3.Spread the almonds in a single layer on a baking sheet.

4.Roast in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes, stirring halfway through, until the almonds are golden and fragrant.

5.Allow to cool before serving.

These almond-based snacks are not only healthy but also quick and easy to prepare, making them perfect for a nutritious treat any time of the day.