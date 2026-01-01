Zoho’s Arattai Comes to Android TV as Sridhar Vembu Ushers in 2026 with a Big-Screen Update

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has kicked off 2026 with a notable update to Arattai, the company’s privacy-first messaging and video calling platform. In a New Year post on X, Vembu announced that the Arattai app is now available on Android TV, expanding its reach beyond smartphones and desktops and bringing video communication directly to the living room.

With this update, Arattai allows users to make one-on-one video calls and join scheduled meetings straight from their television screens. The Android TV version has been designed specifically for large displays and can be navigated using a standard TV remote, making it suitable for both personal and professional use. According to Zoho, this release is focused primarily on video calling for TVs, with additional enhancements expected in future updates.





The move reflects Zoho’s continued effort to position Arattai as a strong alternative to mainstream messaging and video conferencing apps, particularly for users who prioritise privacy and data security. By extending the app to Android TV, the company is also tapping into use cases such as family video calls, remote meetings, and group discussions on a shared screen.

Installing the Arattai app on Android TV is a straightforward process. Users need to open the Google Play Store on their Android TV, search for “Arattai,” and install the app. Once launched, the app does not require users to type in login credentials using the TV remote. Instead, it displays a QR code on the screen. Users can scan this code using the Arattai mobile app by navigating to Settings and selecting Devices. This links the TV app to the existing Arattai account.

For those without immediate access to the mobile app, there is an alternative verification method. Users can visit the Arattai TV verification page on a phone or computer browser and enter the code shown on the TV screen. Once verified, the sign-in process is completed automatically. After successful authentication, the TV app syncs with the user’s account and displays ongoing as well as upcoming meetings.

Once logged in, users can view live meetings or scheduled sessions and join them with a single click. Before entering a call, the app shows a preview screen where users can choose to turn their microphone or camera on or off. During a meeting, on-screen controls allow participants to mute audio, manage video settings, or leave the call easily.

The Android TV version of Arattai also supports access to recorded meetings. These recordings are displayed in a dedicated section within the app, enabling users to replay past sessions directly on their television.

In terms of hardware requirements, Arattai for Android TV works on televisions running Android 7 or later. As most TVs do not include built-in cameras, the app supports external webcams and audio devices connected via USB. This ensures users can set up a complete video calling experience with minimal additional hardware.

By bringing Arattai to Android TV, Zoho is signalling its intent to make communication more flexible and device-agnostic, starting 2026 with a clear focus on accessibility, privacy, and everyday usability.