Bharat Taxi Set for Nationwide Launch: What India’s Government-Backed Cab Service Brings to Riders and Drivers

India’s ride-hailing market is preparing for a significant shift with the expected nationwide rollout of Bharat Taxi on January 1, 2026. Positioned as a cooperative, driver-first alternative to private cab aggregators, the new platform aims to redefine how cab services operate in the country—focusing on fair earnings for drivers and transparent pricing for passengers.

Although the official launch announcement is still awaited, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has earlier indicated that the platform is ready for rollout, with January 1 widely mentioned as the likely start date. The initiative has already generated strong interest across the transport ecosystem, even before going live.

Who runs Bharat Taxi?

Bharat Taxi follows a cooperative ownership model, unlike the commission-driven structure of existing ride-hailing apps. The platform is managed by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited and is backed by prominent cooperative institutions such as Amul, IFFCO, and NABARD. While the government is not involved in day-to-day operations, it is the largest promoter of the initiative.

Under this model, drivers are not merely service providers. They are stakeholders with potential access to board representation, profit-sharing, and annual dividends. This structure is designed to give drivers long-term financial stability rather than short-term incentives.

Where will Bharat Taxi operate?

At launch, Bharat Taxi is expected to start services in major metropolitan cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Trial runs have reportedly taken place in parts of Delhi and Gujarat.

Driver response has been strong, with over 51,000 drivers enrolling soon after the announcement. Beyond metros, the government has signalled plans to expand Bharat Taxi to tier-2 cities, semi-urban regions, and rural areas, where app-based cab services remain limited or inconsistent.

How can users book a ride?

Users will be able to book rides through the Bharat Taxi mobile app, already available on Android and iOS platforms. Registration involves mobile number verification and basic profile details. During sign-up, users can also mention if they have a disability, a step aimed at improving accessibility and ride comfort.

The app will support instant city rides, intercity travel, and metro-linked rides, all accessible from the home screen.

What about fares?

Pricing is one of Bharat Taxi’s biggest talking points. The platform promises transparent, upfront fares visible before confirming a ride. Surge pricing is expected to be significantly reduced or eliminated, particularly during peak hours.

Fare levels are likely to remain competitive with Ola and Uber. For drivers, the major difference lies in the zero-commission model, allowing them to retain the full fare without platform deductions.

Key features to expect

Bharat Taxi is being positioned as a transparency-driven service. Expected features include real-time vehicle tracking, ride-sharing with trusted contacts, and 24x7 customer support. Driver onboarding will involve thorough verification, and the platform is expected to be linked with local law enforcement agencies for emergencies.

Drivers are also expected to receive insurance coverage and may earn additional income through advertisements displayed on their vehicles, adding another revenue stream.

If executed as planned, Bharat Taxi could mark a turning point for India’s ride-hailing industry—placing drivers at the centre while offering passengers predictable pricing and wider access.



