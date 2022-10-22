Sugar Free Desserts you can enjoy this Diwali: A Smart Way to satisfy your Sweet Tooth

Fig Mousse



• Cook Anjeer (it does not matter the amount of water it has got) with China grass, once they tend to become tender as well as it gets dissolved with China Grass.

• You can adjust water, when it gets cooked. You must also ensure, that there is enough water to cover the anjeer while it is being cooked.

• You must take the pan off the flame, then add dal cheeni and let it cool

• Then you can also add milk powder and blend it, to make a mixture.

• After transferring it into serving dish, you must garnish it, by adding walnuts.

• Last step refrigerate it and serve it cold.

The next sugar-free desert is

Grilled Almond Barfi

• Grate Khoya

• Add Khoya to a preheated pan. Then cook for about 3 to 4 minutes on an low flame

• After removing it from the flame, you must mix the roasted as well as crushed almonds into it. Then transfer it to serving dish.

• Place the dish in a hot oven at 200 C. Allow the sugar to caramelize.

• After it is done, allow it to cool and then serve.

The other sugar-free desert is Faldhari Badam ki Barfi

-First step, you must take a deep nonstick kadhai, then add mawa as well as nuts

-next mix it well and cook it for about 5 minutes on the medium flame. Keep stirring it occasionally.

Add mixed nuts (Walnuts, almonds as well as dry fruits of your choice) cardamom powder as well as nutmeg powder. Mix well.

Put the mixture in a greased aluminium tin

Let it cool for about 4 to 5 hours

Cut them into equal pieces and serve.