WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Presents Chat Filter Feature; How it Works

WhatsApp has recently rolled out a series of new features, among which is the chat filter feature. Designed to enhance chat organization, this feature helps users quickly locate specific conversations by filtering chats based on various criteria. This update is part of the latest stable release for iOS, version 24.10.74, and is now available to all users.

According to WABetaInfo, the chat filter feature was initially tested with a select group of users. However, WhatsApp has now begun a broader rollout to ensure all users can benefit from this enhancement. The update is available on the App Store, and while WhatsApp has announced the feature, it will be slowly introduced to users over the coming weeks. To access the latest features, users are advised to update their app from the App Store or TestFlight regularly.

How the WhatsApp Chat Filter Works

The chat filter feature adds filters at the top of the chat list, allowing users to sort conversations by unread messages, personal chats, and group chats. This functionality brings a new level of convenience, enabling users to navigate through their messages more efficiently and manage their communications better.

Additional Features in the Update

In addition to the chat filter feature, the new update for iOS includes several other improvements:

1. Audio Support for Screen Sharing: Users can now share their screens with audio during video calls, enhancing the overall experience by providing a more interactive and comprehensive communication tool.

2. Revamped Interface: WhatsApp has updated its interface with new icons and illustrations, improving the app's visual appeal and usability.

3. Passkey Feature: This update also highlights the availability of the passkey feature, which provides an additional layer of security and ease of access for users. Initially introduced in the WhatsApp for iOS 24.9.78 update, this feature adds robust protection for user data.

Passkey Feature Rollout

The passkey feature, which began rolling out on iOS six months ago, follows its introduction on Android. Initially available to some beta testers, passkeys are now being made accessible to all iOS users, according to a WABetaInfo report. The latest WhatsApp for iOS 24.9.78 update is available on the App Store, and the official changelog confirms the widespread rollout of this feature.

Understanding Passkeys

Passkeys offer multiple authentication options, including facial recognition, biometrics, or a PIN stored in Apple's passkey manager. This variety ensures strong security against unauthorized access while providing convenience. With passkeys, iOS users can log back into their WhatsApp accounts without needing a password or two-factor authentication via SMS. Additionally, users can authenticate with a passkey even when offline, as the key is stored on their device.

In summary, WhatsApp's latest updates bring significant enhancements to user experience and security. The new chat filter feature improves chat organization, while the passkey feature adds a robust layer of protection, ensuring that user data remains secure. These updates, along with other interface improvements and added functionalities, reinforce WhatsApp's commitment to providing a user-friendly and secure messaging platform.