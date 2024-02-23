Swaad of South Unveils Newest Outlet in Madhapur, Offering a Fusion of Tradition and Innovation in South Indian Vegetarian Cuisine

Swaad of South, the culinary haven synonymous with pure vegetarian South Indian delicacies, proudly announces the inauguration of its latest outlet in the bustling locale of Madhapur, Hyderabad. This unveiling marks a significant stride in the brand's unwavering commitment to spreading the flavors of South India far and wide.

Since its inception in August 2022, Swaad of South has been on a relentless quest to recreate the rich tapestry of South Indian cuisine, weaving tradition and innovation into every dish. Patrons at the Madhapur outlet can look forward to indulging in signature dishes like the SOS Special Coconut Shell Idly, Ghee Podi Thatte Idly, Open Butter Masala Dosa, Chettinad Paneer Masala Dosa, Malabar Parotta with Korma, SOS Special Halwa, and the irresistible Madurai Jigarthanda. The menu, a testament to soulful vegetarian fare, is meticulously curated to tantalize taste buds while upholding the highest standards of hygiene.

Swaad of South stands apart with its distinctive fusion of opulent yet affordable ambiance, meticulously crafted to embody the essence of Udupi-style decor. Drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of Udupi's cultural heritage, the outlet's ambiance seamlessly blends elements of tradition and modernity. From intricately carved wooden accents to vibrant colors reminiscent of the Deccan landscapes, the outlet invites guests on a journey through the rich culinary tapestry of South India. The new outlet welcomes guests with open arms, offering a spacious environment capable of accommodating up to 400 customers, ensuring a delightful dining experience for all.

"Our journey has been nothing short of exhilarating. We've poured our hearts and souls into crafting an experience that celebrates the essence of South Indian culinary heritage," says Ronak Singhi, Co-Founder of Swaad of South. "With the opening of our Madhapur outlet, we're thrilled to bring our passion for pure vegetarian cuisine to the vibrant community of Hyderabad."

"Madhapur, known for its dynamic atmosphere and diverse demographics, stood out to us as the perfect location to extend our culinary journey," adds Krishna Choudhury, Co-Founder of Swaad of South. "As we embark on this exciting new venture, we're enthusiastic about the opportunity to continue sharing the joy of South Indian cuisine across Hyderabad and more."

The launch of the Madhapur outlet is just the beginning of Swaad of South's ambitious expansion plans in Hyderabad. Swaad of South intends to continue its rapid expansion, with new outlets planned across Hyderabad and beyond.



























