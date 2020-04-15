Tasty And Healthy Hare Lasung Ki Dal

Hi guys… What are you planning for your lunch???

Many go with dal as it is very easily digestible and a tasty recipe for kids too. But always going with same boring dal is also a concern. But this time go with healthy and tasty 'Lasung Ki Dal' and add a tweak to your regular recipe…

This dal best suits for all the new mommies and elder people as well!!! Having all the needed nutritious ingredients, this dal can be made in minutes following the right process!!!

We Hans India have come up with the whole recipe of Hare Lasung Ki Dal in the write-up… Jot down the recipe and prepare it in minutes!!!

Ingredients Needed

• 1/2 cup finely chopped green garlic (hara lehsun)

• 3/4 cup toovar (arhar) dal

• 1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

• salt to taste

• 1 tsp ghee

• 1/2 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

• 2 whole dry kashmiri red chillies, broken into pieces

• 1 tsp ginger-green chilli paste

• a pinch asafoetida (hing)

• 1/2 cup finely chopped onions

• 1/4 cup finely chopped tomatoes

For The Garnish

• 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Process

• First, you need to soak the toor dal in a big bowl for 15 minutes and then drain well and keep it aside.

• Then pour the dal in the pressure cooker adding turmeric, salt and 3 cups of water. Pressure cook for 3 whistles and then remove the lid after the pressure goes off.

• Next, take a pan add ghee… Add cumin seeds, red chillies and allow them to crackle. Thereafter add, onions, ginger- green chillies paste and saute them for a while. Then add asafetida and saute for a while…

• Then goes tomatoes and mix well. And cook them for a minute on a medium flame.

• Then goes cooked toor dal and cook on a medium flame for about 2 minutes. That's it! Garnish with coriander and spoon it out!!!

Note: One can have it with chapathi and white rice as well!!!

Yummy and healthy 'Hare Lasung Ki Dal'… This dal is best for all the weight watchers… It is also considered as the best dal recipe for all the new mommies…