This Valentine Day, Try this Easy Recipe: Chocolate Ice Cream

Everyone loves chocolate flavor, special occasions you can make it more memorable, by gifting chocolates. Even, we find, generally to pamper our loved ones, we usually offer them, their favorite chocolate. Love for this flavor, makes people experiment with it. Even in winter, many would love to have ice-cream and if it is chocolate ice-cream, it would be like a cherry on the cake. Below you can find an easy recipe as to how to make the chocolate ice-cream.

You would be requiring below ingredients.

4- Egg Yolk

60 gram -castor sugar

300 gram -Liquid glucose

One -Vanilla pod

370ml-double cream

120 gram-Dark Belgian chocolate chips

Take double cream as well as liquid glucose. You must add in a clean saucepan, then immerse a vanilla bean and place on a gas on a medium flame.

Slowly, keep stirring the mixture, with the help of wire whisk in a clockwise direction. Once the cream scalds, then turn off the heat and leave the cream so that, it can infuse for 10 minutes.

Using the double boiler method, whisk the egg yolks, sugar in a bowl until pale yellow and gets creamy texture for about 2 to 3 minutes and keep it aside. This mixture is called a sabayon.

Then, you must add the sabayon to the above cream mixture slowly and then whisk in an clockwise direction.

You must heat the cream as well as sabayon mixture on a medium flame stirring continuously, until it get thickens somewhat like a custard, thick enough to coat back the spoon.

You must melt the chocolate chips in the micro wave for about one to two minutes.

Add the melted chocolate to the above custard, then whisk to infuse the chocolate uniformly.

You must pour the above mixture in ice-cream container as well as freeze it for about 2 hours, then churn the above ice-cream mixtures in an ice cream maker until set. Then store them in a freezer until required.

While presenting

You must serve with a few extra shavings of chocolate, dust with cocoa powder.