World Vegan Day is coming up, and what better way to mark this occasion than by incorporating wholesome, distinctive, and delectable vegan-based coffee recipes? Start your day off right with these tasty vegan coffee recipes from Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza India.

Dolce Lavender Latte (DLL)





This lite latte with sweet fragrance of lavender and smooth taste of white chocolate makes it a perfect hot coffee. Though it's a black coffee, the combination of soy cream on the top will give you the perfect feel of milk coffee.

Ingredients:

• 200ml French press coffee

• 10ml Lavender Syrup

• 15gm White Chocolate

• Topping Ideas:

• White Chocolate grated

• Few drops of lavender syrup

• Whipped cream

Directions:

• Take lavender syrup and white chocolate slab in a glass mug, add little hot water and melt it well.

• Brew a strong coffee in a French press, pour it over a mixture of white chocolate and lavender.

• Garnish with whipped cream, White Chocolate grated and few drops of lavender syrup.

The Vegan Boo's





Caribbean style vegan coffee mocktail with cinnamon spice, soy cream and butter rum to make it a perfect relaxing cold coffee.

Ingredients:

• 45ml Espresso/ Moka pot coffee

• 15ml butter rum syrup

• 10ml maple syrup

• 6-8 ice cubes

• 60ml soy cream

• Cinnamon sugar for the rim

Directions:

• Take a cocktail shaker, add ice cubes, coffee and syrups. Shake it well.

• Wipe the rim of your glass with a couple of drops of maple syrup, and then dip the rim of the glass into the cinnamon sugar.

• Strain and pour the contents over ice into your glass, pour soy cream over it slowly.

• Cinnamon sugar; Mix cinnamon and sugar with a 1:4 ratio.

Date lite Smoothie





It's a delicious and nutritious smoothie with your daily caffeine dose. This healthy coffee beverage is sweet but with no extra sugar and very filling.

Ingredients:

• 45ml Espresso/ Moka pot coffee

• 1 banana

• 2 dates (without seed)

• 15-20 ml maple syrup

• 100 ml almond milk

• 4-6 ice cubes

Directions:

• Brew espresso freshly and cool it down.

• Add peeled and sliced banana, almond milk, dates, maple syrup, and espresso into a blender and blend until it's smooth.

• Pour it into Glass, and enjoy your healthy espresso smoothie.

• If you want, garnish it with some banana slices, broken cashew nuts or add some walnuts.

(Abdul Sahid Khan,

Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Vanilla Coffee float





This the simplest and best coffee float recipe with perfect combinations of nutty and creamy flavour, fizzy and bubbles add excitement.

Ingredients:

• 45ml Espresso/ Moka pot coffee

• 1 scoop dairy free Vanilla Ice Cream

• 20ml hazelnut syrup

• 150ml club Soda

• 4-5 ice cubes

Directions:

• Take a glass with 4-5 ice cubes, add hazelnut syrup, dairy free vanilla ice cream over it.

• Pour freshly brewed coffee over it.

• Top your glass with soda until it's full and enjoy the fizz.