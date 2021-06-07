World Food Safety Day 2021: Food Safety Always Paramount

World Food Safety Day 2021: World food safety day is observed every year on 7th June this day helps to draw attention and inspire action to prevent, detect and manage food bond risks.

Food acts as catalyst:

Food is a catalyst for energy in our bodies It offers all essential nutrient, carbohydrates, fats and protein in our bodies to sustain growth.

History:

In the year 2018, the united nation general assembly has proclaim that each year on 7th June world food safety day is observed and in the year 2020 the world assembly further passed a resolution to strengthen global efforts for food safety to reduce the burden of food bond diseases

Theme:

This year theme for world food safety day is "Save food for today for a healthy tomorrow".

Food quotes:

"Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food." -Hippocrates

"The food that enters the mind must be watched as closely as the food that enters the body".- Pat Puchanan.

"Food safety involves everybody in the food chain"-Mike, Johanns

"Get people back into the kitchen and combat the trend toward processed food and fast food".-Andrew Orwell

"Our minds are like our stomachs; they are whetted by the change of their food and variety supplies both with a fresh appetite."-Quintilian

"There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread." - Mahatma Gandhi.

"Many countries have food safety systems from farm to table. Everybody involved in the food supply is required to follow standard food safety procedures. You would think that everyone involved with food would not want people to get sick from it"-Marion Nestle

"We may find in the long run that tinned food is a deadlier weapon than the machine-gun."-George Orwell

"We provide food that customers love, day after date after day. People just want more of it."-Ray Kroc